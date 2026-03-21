Preview: Americans at Chiefs - March 21, 2026

Published on March 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







LAST GAME: The Americans battled back from a 2-0 deficit after one period, and took the lead with 47.8 seconds to go, but the Portland Winterhawks responded by tying the game with three seconds left before finishing the job in overtime last night. The Americans bench was left stunned and fuming with numerous non calls throughout the night, ultimately allowing the Winterhawks to come back and win the game.

VS SPOKANE: Tonight is the eighth and final meeting between the Americans and Chiefs. Spokane has taken six of the first seven, including the last four by comfortable margins. The Americans lone win in the season series came on New Year's Eve at the Toyota Center.

Team Comparison

TRI-CITY AMERICANS SPOKANE CHIEFS

Record: 26-35-5-1 Record: 34-29-2-0

Conference Ranking: 10th Conference Ranking: 6th

Goals For: 181 Goals For: 217

Goals Against: 243 Goals Against: 204

Power Play: 17.1% (35/205) Power Play: 16.8% (39/232)

Penalty Kill: 75.1% (148/197) Penalty Kill: 79.3% (210/265)

Leading Scorers Leading Scorers

Savin Virk (26-38-64) Tyus Sparks (28-37-65)

Connor Dale (25-34-59) Logan Wormald (22-41-63)

Gavin Garland (16-30-46) Chase Harrington (27-28-55)

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Western Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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