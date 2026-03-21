Game Preview: Game 68 vs Rebels
Published on March 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers are wrapping up their 2025-26 regular season against the Red Deer Rebels in Co-op Place tonight. The Tigers have a 5-0-1-1 record against the Rebels this season. Liam Ruck (5G, 11A) leads the team with 16 points in the season series.
2025-26 Season Series:
Medicine Hat 9 @ Red Deer 3 (Mar 20 2026) Medicine Hat 8 @ Red Deer 0 (Dec 30 2025)
Red Deer 1 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Feb 16 2026) Red Deer 4 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Dec 28 2025)
Medicine Hat 4 @ Red Deer 5 (Feb 13 2026) OT Medicine Hat 3 @ Red Deer 4 (Nov 21 2025) SO
2024-25 Season Series:
Red Deer 3 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Mar 15 2025) Red Deer 0 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Oct 9 2024)
Medicine Hat 7 @ Red Deer 1 (Mar 7 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Red Deer 6 (Oct 4 2024)
Red Deer 1 @ Medicine Hat 8 (Jan 10 2025) Red Deer 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Sep 28 2024)
Medicine Hat 2 @ Red Deer 4 (Oct 25 2024) Medicine Hat 2 @ Red Deer 4 (Sep 27 2024)
2025-26 Standings:
Medicine Hat Red Deer
49-10-5-3 26-35-4-2
Central - 1st Central - 4th
East - 2nd East - 8th
League - 3rd League - 18th
Home - 27-3-2-1 Home - 13-18-3-0
Away - 22-7-3-2 Away - 13-17-1-2
Last 10 - 9-1-0-0 Last 10 - 5-3-2-0
Streak - W4 Streak - L1
2024-25 Standings:
Medicine Hat Red Deer
47-17-3-1 26-34-6-2
Central - 1st Central - 5th
East - 1st East - 9th
Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 17-12-5-0
Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 9-22-1-2
Special Teams:
Medicine Hat Red Deer
Power Play: 31.9% (T-1st) Power Play: 19.0% (17th)
Penalty Kill: 79.3% (8th) Penalty Kill: 72.8% (18th)
Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Rebels 9-3 in their final road game of the regular season on Friday, March 20 in the Marchant Crane Centrium. Yaroslav Bryzgalov (3G, 1A) led the team with four points including his first career hat trick. Kadon McCann, Liam Ruck, Jonas Woo, Kade Stengrim, Bryce Pickford, and Andrew Basha each tallied a goal. Carter Casey had a great night in net stopping 25 of 28 shots on goal.
2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:
Skater Stats Goalie Stats
Points - Markus Ruck (104) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.85)
Goals - Bryce Pickford (45) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.889)
Assists - Markus Ruck (84) Wins - Jordan Switzer (29)
PIMs - Cam Parr (102) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (2)
Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+63)
League Top 10s:
Stat Categories Player (Rank)
Points Markus Ruck - 104 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 100 (2nd)
Jonas Woo - 86 (T-8th)
Goals Bryce Pickford - 45 (2nd)
Liam Ruck - 44 (3rd)
Assists Markus Ruck - 84 (1st)
Jonas Woo - 57 (5th)
Liam Ruck - 56 (6th)
Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 19 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 16 (T-3rd)
Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 38 (1st)
Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 4 (T-1st)
Liam Ruck - 3 (T-8th)
Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 11 (1st)
Liam Ruck - 9 (T-4th)
Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 6 (T-3rd)
Bryce Pickford - 5 (T-7th)
Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 102 (9th)
Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +63 (2nd)
Bryce Pickford - +55 (7th)
Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.85 (T-10th)
Wins Jordan Switzer - 29 (T-3rd)
Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 2 (T-10th)
Carter Casey - 2 (T-10th)
Roaring Runs:
Player Name Streak
Markus Ruck 4 Game Point Streak - 10 Points
Kade Stengrim 4 Game Point Streak - 8 Points
Carter Cunningham 4 Game Point Streak - 6 Points
Bryce Pickford 3 Game Point Streak - 4 Points
Niilopekka Muhonen 3 Game Point Streak - 4 Points
Kade Stengrim 3 Game Goal Streak - 6 Goals
Liam Ruck 2 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals
Upcoming Milestones:
Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At
Veeti Väisänen 50 Career Points 46 Career Points
Luke Cozens 50 Career Assists 48 Career Assists
Cam Parr 50 Career Points 48 Career Points
Josh Van Mulligen 250 Career Games Played 249 Career Games Played
Niilopekka Muhonen 100 Career Games Played 98 Career Games Played
Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 100 Career Games Played 95 Career Games Played
Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders
2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha
2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens
2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer
2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen
Geographical Breakdown:
Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha
U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey
British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen
Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo
Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen
Yukon (1) Luke Cozens
Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny
Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov
NHL Drafted Players:
NHL Team Player Drafted
Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall
Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall
Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall
Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall
Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):
Ranking Player
#26 Liam Ruck
#31 Markus Ruck
#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov
#188 Riley Steen
#215 Kadon McCann
Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):
Ranking Player
#12 Carter Casey
Tigers Schedule:
Last Five Results Next Five Time
@ Red Deer Rebels 9-3 W Playoffs TBD
VS Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-5 OTW
@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-3 W
VS Regina Pats 6-0 W
@ Edmonton Oil Kings 6-1 L
Western Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026
- Spokane Chiefs Announce Saturday's Game vs Tri-City Officially Sold Out - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Preview: Vees at Rockets - Penticton Vees
- Oil Kings to Meet Blades in First Round of WHL Playoffs - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Preview: Game 68 vs Rebels - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Face Rival Americans for Turn Back the Clock Night Saturday - Spokane Chiefs
- Preview: Americans at Chiefs - March 21, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Warriors' Playoff Chase Comes Down to Final Game - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Day Hub: March 21 vs Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Leyerzapf Turns Aside 54 in WHL Debut Friday as Wild Defeat Everett, 5-1 - Wenatchee Wild
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