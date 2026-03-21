Game Preview: Game 68 vs Rebels

Published on March 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Tigers are wrapping up their 2025-26 regular season against the Red Deer Rebels in Co-op Place tonight. The Tigers have a 5-0-1-1 record against the Rebels this season. Liam Ruck (5G, 11A) leads the team with 16 points in the season series.

2025-26 Season Series:

Medicine Hat 9 @ Red Deer 3 (Mar 20 2026) Medicine Hat 8 @ Red Deer 0 (Dec 30 2025)

Red Deer 1 @ Medicine Hat 10 (Feb 16 2026) Red Deer 4 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Dec 28 2025)

Medicine Hat 4 @ Red Deer 5 (Feb 13 2026) OT Medicine Hat 3 @ Red Deer 4 (Nov 21 2025) SO

2024-25 Season Series:

Red Deer 3 @ Medicine Hat 7 (Mar 15 2025) Red Deer 0 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Oct 9 2024)

Medicine Hat 7 @ Red Deer 1 (Mar 7 2025) Medicine Hat 3 @ Red Deer 6 (Oct 4 2024)

Red Deer 1 @ Medicine Hat 8 (Jan 10 2025) Red Deer 4 @ Medicine Hat 3 (Sep 28 2024)

Medicine Hat 2 @ Red Deer 4 (Oct 25 2024) Medicine Hat 2 @ Red Deer 4 (Sep 27 2024)

2025-26 Standings:

Medicine Hat Red Deer

49-10-5-3 26-35-4-2

Central - 1st Central - 4th

East - 2nd East - 8th

League - 3rd League - 18th

Home - 27-3-2-1 Home - 13-18-3-0

Away - 22-7-3-2 Away - 13-17-1-2

Last 10 - 9-1-0-0 Last 10 - 5-3-2-0

Streak - W4 Streak - L1

2024-25 Standings:

Medicine Hat Red Deer

47-17-3-1 26-34-6-2

Central - 1st Central - 5th

East - 1st East - 9th

Home - 25-7-2-0 Home - 17-12-5-0

Away - 22-10-1-1 Away - 9-22-1-2

Special Teams:

Medicine Hat Red Deer

Power Play: 31.9% (T-1st) Power Play: 19.0% (17th)

Penalty Kill: 79.3% (8th) Penalty Kill: 72.8% (18th)

Previous Game: The Tigers beat the Rebels 9-3 in their final road game of the regular season on Friday, March 20 in the Marchant Crane Centrium. Yaroslav Bryzgalov (3G, 1A) led the team with four points including his first career hat trick. Kadon McCann, Liam Ruck, Jonas Woo, Kade Stengrim, Bryce Pickford, and Andrew Basha each tallied a goal. Carter Casey had a great night in net stopping 25 of 28 shots on goal.

2025-26 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Points - Markus Ruck (104) GAA - Jordan Switzer (2.85)

Goals - Bryce Pickford (45) Save % - Jordan Switzer (.889)

Assists - Markus Ruck (84) Wins - Jordan Switzer (29)

PIMs - Cam Parr (102) Shutouts - Jordan Switzer & Carter Casey (2)

Plus/Minus - Jonas Woo (+63)

League Top 10s:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Markus Ruck - 104 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 100 (2nd)

Jonas Woo - 86 (T-8th)

Goals Bryce Pickford - 45 (2nd)

Liam Ruck - 44 (3rd)

Assists Markus Ruck - 84 (1st)

Jonas Woo - 57 (5th)

Liam Ruck - 56 (6th)

Power Play Goals Bryce Pickford - 19 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 16 (T-3rd)

Power Play Assists Markus Ruck - 38 (1st)

Short Handed Goals Jonas Woo - 4 (T-1st)

Liam Ruck - 3 (T-8th)

Game Winning Goals Bryce Pickford - 11 (1st)

Liam Ruck - 9 (T-4th)

Insurance Goals Liam Ruck - 6 (T-3rd)

Bryce Pickford - 5 (T-7th)

Penalty Minutes Cam Parr - 102 (9th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +63 (2nd)

Bryce Pickford - +55 (7th)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 2.85 (T-10th)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 29 (T-3rd)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 2 (T-10th)

Carter Casey - 2 (T-10th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Markus Ruck 4 Game Point Streak - 10 Points

Kade Stengrim 4 Game Point Streak - 8 Points

Carter Cunningham 4 Game Point Streak - 6 Points

Bryce Pickford 3 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Niilopekka Muhonen 3 Game Point Streak - 4 Points

Kade Stengrim 3 Game Goal Streak - 6 Goals

Liam Ruck 2 Game Goal Streak - 3 Goals

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Veeti Väisänen 50 Career Points 46 Career Points

Luke Cozens 50 Career Assists 48 Career Assists

Cam Parr 50 Career Points 48 Career Points

Josh Van Mulligen 250 Career Games Played 249 Career Games Played

Niilopekka Muhonen 100 Career Games Played 98 Career Games Played

Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll 100 Career Games Played 95 Career Games Played

Roster Makeup: 23 Players - 14 Forwards - 7 Defence - 2 Goaltenders

2005 Neutens, Van Mulligen, Basha

2006 Reschny, Cunningham, Woo, Väisänen, Muhonen, Pickford, Parr, Cozens

2007 Kor, McCann, Bryzgalov, Stengrim, Moss, Casey, Switzer

2008 Gordon-Carroll, L. Ruck, M. Ruck, Davidson, Steen

Geographical Breakdown:

Alberta (7) Kadon McCann, Carter Cunningham, Ethan Neutens, Josh Van Mulligen, Bryce Pickford, Jordan Switzer, Andrew Basha

U.S.A. (5) Gavin Kor, Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll, Kade Stengrim, Noah Davidson, Carter Casey

British Columbia (4) Liam Ruck, Markus Ruck, Tyson Moss, Riley Steen

Manitoba (2) Cam Parr, Jonas Woo

Finland (2) Veeti Väisänen, Niilopekka Muhonen

Yukon (1) Luke Cozens

Saskatchewan (1) Dayton Reschny

Belarus (1) Yaroslav Bryzgalov

NHL Drafted Players:

NHL Team Player Drafted

Calgary Flames Andrew Basha 2024, Round 2, 41st Overall

Montreal Canadiens Bryce Pickford 2025, Round 3, 81st Overall

Dallas Stars Niilopekka Muhonen 2024, Round 5, 158th Overall

Utah Mammoth Veeti Väisänen 2024, Round 3, 96th Overall

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Skaters):

Ranking Player

#26 Liam Ruck

#31 Markus Ruck

#99 Yaroslav Bryzgalov

#188 Riley Steen

#215 Kadon McCann

Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings (North American Goaltenders):

Ranking Player

#12 Carter Casey

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Red Deer Rebels 9-3 W Playoffs TBD

VS Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-5 OTW

@ Lethbridge Hurricanes 6-3 W

VS Regina Pats 6-0 W

@ Edmonton Oil Kings 6-1 L







Western Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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