Pats Clinch 2026 WHL Playoff Berth, Set to Face Tigers

Published on March 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - For the first time since 2023, the Regina Pats are heading back to the Western Hockey League playoffs.

Thanks to a loss by the Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday night, the Pats officially secured a postseason berth and will face the Medicine Hat Tigers in the opening round. Regina finishes seventh in the Eastern Conference with 59 points, while Medicine Hat locked up second place with 108 points.

Games 3 and 4 of the series are scheduled for Tuesday, March 31 and Wednesday, April 1 in Regina at the Brandt Centre.

The WHL is expected to release the full playoff schedule on Sunday, March 22.

Ticket information for both season ticket holders and the general public will be announced beginning Monday, March 23. Fans are encouraged to check their inbox, as well as the team's website and social media channels, for full details.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026

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