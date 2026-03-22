Pats Clinch 2026 WHL Playoff Berth, Set to Face Tigers
Published on March 21, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - For the first time since 2023, the Regina Pats are heading back to the Western Hockey League playoffs.
Thanks to a loss by the Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday night, the Pats officially secured a postseason berth and will face the Medicine Hat Tigers in the opening round. Regina finishes seventh in the Eastern Conference with 59 points, while Medicine Hat locked up second place with 108 points.
Games 3 and 4 of the series are scheduled for Tuesday, March 31 and Wednesday, April 1 in Regina at the Brandt Centre.
The WHL is expected to release the full playoff schedule on Sunday, March 22.
Ticket information for both season ticket holders and the general public will be announced beginning Monday, March 23. Fans are encouraged to check their inbox, as well as the team's website and social media channels, for full details.
Western Hockey League Stories from March 21, 2026
- Wild Take Silvertips to Brink in 2025-26 Finale, Fall, 6-5, Saturday in Everett - Wenatchee Wild
- Spokane Dominates Tri-City, 6-1, in Front of Another Sell-Out Home Crowd - Spokane Chiefs
- Winterhawks Fall in Overtime to Thunderbirds, Clinch Postseason Berth - Portland Winterhawks
- Tigers Hit 50 Wins, Beat Rebels, 8-3, in Regular Season Finale - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Vees Cap Record Setting Regular Season with a Win - Penticton Vees
- Rockets Lose, 5-0, to Vees - Kelowna Rockets
- Broncos End off Season on a High Note - Swift Current Broncos
- Warriors' Season Ends with Disappointing Loss to Broncos - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Pats Clinch 2026 WHL Playoff Berth, Set to Face Tigers - Regina Pats
- Americans' Season Ends With 6-1 Loss In Spokane - Tri-City Americans
- Pats Fall 4-2 to Wheat Kings in Regular Season Finale, Clinch Playoff Spot with Warriors Loss - Regina Pats
- Wheat Kings Hit 40-Win Mark with Season Closing Victory over Regina - Brandon Wheat Kings
- Winterhawks Announce 2025-2026 Team Awards - Portland Winterhawks
- 2027 WHL Prospects Game to be Hosted by Brandon Wheat Kings on February 17, 2027 - WHL
- Spokane Chiefs Announce Saturday's Game vs Tri-City Officially Sold Out - Spokane Chiefs
- Game Preview: Vees at Rockets - Penticton Vees
- Oil Kings to Meet Blades in First Round of WHL Playoffs - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Game Preview: Game 68 vs Rebels - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Chiefs Face Rival Americans for Turn Back the Clock Night Saturday - Spokane Chiefs
- Preview: Americans at Chiefs - March 21, 2026 - Tri-City Americans
- Warriors' Playoff Chase Comes Down to Final Game - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Day Hub: March 21 vs Seattle - Portland Winterhawks
- Leyerzapf Turns Aside 54 in WHL Debut Friday as Wild Defeat Everett, 5-1 - Wenatchee Wild
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