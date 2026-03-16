Warriors Top Pats 5-2; Schultz Sets 15-Year-Old Franchise Goal Record

Published on March 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Regina Pats fell short in their bid to clinch a playoff spot on Sunday afternoon, dropping a 5-2 decision to the Moose Jaw Warriors at th Temple Gardens Centre.

The Pats surrendered two early goals and were unable to recover as the Warriors skated to the victory. Despite the loss, rookie forward Maddox Schultz etched his name into the record books. Schultz scored his 13th goal of the season on his 16th birthday, surpassing Connor Bedard for the most goals by a 15-year-old in franchise history.

The Warriors jumped out quickly, striking twice in the opening minutes of the first period. Connor Schmidt opened the scoring just 1:36 into the game, cutting around the net and beating Marek Schlenker short side to make it 1-0.

Just 50 seconds later, Nolan Paquette doubled the Moose Jaw lead with a wraparound to give the home side a 2-0 advantage.

Regina responded midway through the period on the power play when Schultz hammered a shot from the bottom of the right circle past Chase Wutzke at 7:07, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

However, the Warriors restored their two-goal lead just over a minute later as Steven Steranka wired a short-side shot following a faceoff win to make it 3-1 after the opening frame.

Moose Jaw added to their lead early in the second period. After a blocked point shot, Kash Andresen pounced on the loose puck and tucked it past Taylor Tabashniuk to make it 4-1.

In the third, Aiden Ziprick extended the advantage to 5-1 with a quick shot from the slot after maneuvering around a defender.

The Pats found the back of the net one more time at 13:41 of the third when Cohen Klassen stepped into the slot and snapped home his 13th of the season, assisted by Aiden Wagner and Tabashniuk, making it a 5-2 final.

Regina outshot Moose Jaw 32-26 and went 1-for-1 on the power play, while the Warriors finished 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

Schlenker stopped seven of 10 shots in 9:04 of work before Tabashniuk turned aside 14 of 16 the rest of the way. Wutzke led the Warriors with 33 saves in the win.

FINAL: Moose Jaw Warriors 5, Regina Pats 2

THE GOALS

First Period

Warriors 1-0 - #10 Connor Schmidt (16) scores, assisted by #14 Ethan Semeniuk at 1:36 // Schmidt got the puck at the right point, worked his way along the boards and around behind the net. He cut out front and beat Marek Schlenker short side top shelf to put the Warriors on the board first.

Warriors 2-0 - #4 Nolan Paquette (8), assisted by #8 Colt Carter & #55 Kash Andresen at 2:26 // Paquette made a nice move, and circled the net, and wrapped it around, tucking it past the outstretched pad of Schlenker to extend the lead to 2-0.

Pats 2-1 - #19 Maddox Schultz (13), assisted by #6 Reese Hamilton & #55 Ephram McNutt at 7:07 (PP) // Schultz hammered the puck from the bottom of the right circle and past Chase Wutzke to get Regina on the board, down 2-1.

Warriors 3-1 - #15 Steven Steranka (6), assisted by #55 Kash Andresen at 8:11 // Andresen won the draw and slipped it to Steranka, who walked in and wired a shot short-side on Schlenker to make it 3-1.

Second Period

Warriors 4-1 - #55 Kash Andresen (13), assisted by #12 William Degagne at 2:08 // A point shot from Degagne was blocked at the hash marks. The puck then bounced to Andresen, who got a couple of chances at the puck and tucked it past Taylor Tabashniuk to make it 4-1 for the hometown Warriors.

Third Period

Warriors 5-1 - #21 Aiden Ziprick (18), assisted by #55 Kash Andresen & #19 Casey Brown at 8:24 // Ziprick got the puck at the high slot, made a couple of moves around a Pats defender, and then snapped a shot past Tabashniuk to make it 5-1 for the Warriors.

Pats 5-2 - #37 Cohen Klassen (13), assisted by #23 Aiden Wagner & #30 Taylor Tabashniuk at 13:41 // Klassen got the puck at the top of the right circle, then snuck in towards the slot and fired one past Wutzke to pull the Pats to within three.

Shots on Goal

Pats: 9 - 12 - 11 - 32 Warriors: 15 - 7 - 4 - 26

Power Plays

Pats: 1/1 Warriors: 0/2

Goaltending

Pats: Marek Schlenker - 7 saves on 10 shots (9:04) & Taylor Tabashniuk 14 saves on 16 shots (48:02) Warriors: Cruz Wutzke - 33 saves on 35 shots

Three Stars

First Star: #55 Kash Andresen (1G-3A) Second Star: #10 Connor Schmidt (1G) Third Star: #35 Chase Wutzke (33SV)

COMING UP

The Pats will have another opportunity to punch their ticket to the postseason on Tuesday against the Prince Albert Raiders. With three games remaining in the regular season, Regina needs just a single point to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2023.







Western Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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