Herauf, Smith Won't Return

Published on April 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club announced today that the team will not be extending the contracts of Head Coach Brad Herauf and Associate Head Coach Ryan Smith.

"Brad has been a big part of our organization for a long time," said Pats General Manager Dale Derkatch. "From his work behind the bench to the relationships he built with our players, he's made a lasting impact during his tenure. We thank him for his commitment and wish him all the best moving forward."

"Ryan has been an important part of our coaching staff and brought a strong work ethic and professionalism every day," said Derkatch. "He connected well with our players and played a key role in their development. We thank him for his contributions and wish him the best in his next opportunity."

With this decision and Ken Schneider's retirement, the search is now underway for a new head coach and supporting coaching staff.

The Pats would like to thank both Herauf and Smith for their time and contributions to the organization.

Further updates on the coaching search will be shared when available.







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