Game 3, Round 2 Preview: Vees at Cougars

Published on April 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Vees are on the road for Game 3 looking to get their first win of the series in Prince George against the Cougars. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00PM.

Catch all the action on Victory+, Summit 800 AM and Summit 98.5 Summerland.

Series So Far: The Vees struggled to match the physicality of the Cougars in Game 1 and ultimately fell 4-1 despite outshooting Prince George 35-20. Noah Milford scored his first WHL playoff goal in the Game 1 loss. Ryden Evers had a team-high six shots and went 20/29 in the faceoff dot.

Two shorthanded goals against in the first period put the Vees behind the eight ball in Game 2 and they couldn't climb out of the hole eventually falling 6-2. Louie Wehmann had a goal and an assist in the loss. He's now up to six points in the playoffs.

Vees Player to Watch: F Diego Johnson: Johnson had two goals and three assists against the Cougars this season including some late-game heroics on back-to-back nights in Prince George earlier in the year. He will have a big group cheering him on for Games 3 and 4.

Fast Fact: Ryden Evers has the most faceoff wins in the WHL playoffs with 116 so far.

Playoff Leading Scorers

Penticton:

Jacob Kvasnicka - 9 points (5g, 4a)

Ryden Evers - 6 points (4g, 2a)

Louie Wehmann - 6 points (4g, 2a)

Matteo Danis - 5 points (0g, 5a)

Brady Birnie - 4 points (3g 1a)

Cougars:

Brock Souch - 15 points (5g, 10a)

Terik Parascak - 14 points (7g, 7a)

Kooper Gizowski - 11 points (3g, 8a)

Lee Shurgot - 8 points (3g, 5a)

Arsenii Anisimov - 6 points (2g, 4a)







Western Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2026

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