Vees Acquire Player Rights to Graham Jones

Published on May 26, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







PENTICTON, BC - The Penticton Vees announced a trade today with the Victoria Royals. The Vees receive the playing rights to 2007-born, Canadian forward, Graham Jones and a 2026 2nd round pick in the CHL Import Draft. In return, the Vees have moved a 2029 4th round pick, a 2030 3rd round pick and their 1st round pick in the 2026 CHL Import Draft to the Victoria Royals.

Jones, a native of Winnipeg, MB, spent last season with the Fargo Force of the USHL racking up 26 goals and 26 assists in 61 games played, tacking on 10 points in nine playoff games this past season. He led the Force in goals and was second in points. Jones was a member of the Shattuck St. Mary's program from 2022-25 registering over 200 points while with the prep school.

"Graham is a dynamic forward that attacks the game offensively," said Vees president, head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson. "His creativity with the puck not only gives him opportunities to score, but also places his line mates in positions to do the same.

"His competitiveness to want to win ultimately is what drew us to make this deal."

Jones won a US 18U National Championship in 2025 with Shattuck St. Mary's where he collected 11 points in six games in the tournament. He also registered 13 points in seven games played at the Circle-K Classic in Calgary that same year.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.