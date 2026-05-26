Cougars Sign William Thompson to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on May 26, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The Prince George Cougars have signed 2011-born forward William Thompson to a Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement. Thompson was the Cougars' first selection in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft (2nd Round, 41st Overall).

The 6-foot-1, 162-pound forward spent the 2025-26 season with the North Shore Warriors U15 Prep program, serving as team captain. In 50 games, he recorded 23 goals and 27 assists for 50 points, along with 46 penalty minutes. He also added seven points (3G, 4A) in three playoff games and earned a call-up to the North Shore U17 team, posting one goal and two assists in three appearances.

"I'm super excited to join such a great organization," said Thompson. "The coaching staff and general manager reached out after the draft. I'm excited to meet the guys and get to work."

"Will is a big body and a responsible two-way player," said Cougars Director of Player Personnel Bob Simmonds. "His defensive game is just as strong as his offensive ability. He has excellent detail for a young player and a lot of upside."

"We were surprised he was still available at 41," added Cougars Director of Scouting Leland Mack. "He's a talented two-way centre with size who fits well into our draft class. We're excited to see him at training camp."







Western Hockey League Stories from May 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.