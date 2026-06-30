Cougars Announce 2026-2027 Regular Season Schedule

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - The wait is over.

The Prince George Cougars are excited to unveil their 2026-27 Western Hockey League Regular Season Schedule.

The Cougars will kick off the new campaign with a marquee opening weekend at the CN Centre, welcoming the Penticton Vees for a two-game set on Friday, September 18 (7:00 p.m.) and Saturday, September 19 (6:00 p.m.). The series serves as a rematch of the 2026 Western Conference Semi-Finals and opens what promises to be another exciting season of WHL hockey in Prince George.

Full Schedule

During the 2026-27 regular season, the Cougars will play 41 of their 68 games against BC Division opponents. Prince George will also face the U.S. Division 16 times and take on Eastern Conference opponents in 11 contests.

Fans can also look forward to several marquee home matchups throughout the season. The defending WHL Champion Everett Silvertips make their lone visit to the CN Centre on February 19 and 20, while the Swift Current Broncos come to town for a Thanksgiving Sunday matinee on October 11 with puck drop scheduled for 1:00 p.m.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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