Josh Ravensbergen Named CHL All-Star

Published on June 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) today announced its First, Second, and Third All-Star Teams for the 2025-26 season, along with its All-Rookie Team.

Media members who regularly cover the CHL and the Member Leagues - the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) - participated in the voting process to determine this year's CHL All-Star and All-Rookie teams. Ballots were cast based on regular-season performances, with voters selecting the top players from across the CHL's three leagues to recognize outstanding individual achievements.

CHL First All-Star Team

Goaltender - Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's / OHL): 29-9-2-1 record, 2.07 GAA, .923 SV% & 6 SO in 41 GP during the 2025-26 season; signed by Ottawa as an undrafted free agent last summer, Fetterolf quickly emerged as one of the CHL's top goaltenders during a historic rookie campaign with the 67's. The 18-year-old from Sewickley, Pa., led the CHL in both goals-against average and save percentage, while his six shutouts set a new OHL record for the most by a rookie goaltender in a single season. An eligible prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft, Fetterolf is ranked No. 11 among North American goaltenders in NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings. Named the CHL Goaltender of the Year, Fetterolf became the first Ottawa 67's player to receive the honour and just the second rookie or first-year CHL goaltender to capture the award, joining Martin Biron of the Beauport Harfangs in 1994-95.

Defenceman - Bryce Pickford (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL): 45G-38A, 83 PTS, +55 in 55 GP during the 2025-26 season; the Montreal Canadiens prospect authored one of the greatest goal-scoring seasons by a defenceman in modern CHL history, scoring 45 goals - the highest single-season total by a CHL blueliner in the 21st century and the most since Greg Hawgood's 48-goal campaign in 1987-88. The 20-year-old captain from Chauvin, Alta., was the only defenceman to finish among the CHL's top 10 goal scorers, while his 19 power-play goals and 11 game-winning goals both ranked among the league leaders. Named CHL Defenceman of the Year, Pickford became the second Medicine Hat Tigers player to win the award, joining Kris Russell in 2006-07.

Defenceman - Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts / OHL): 28G-42A, 70 PTS, +46 in 56 GP during the 2025-26 season; Aitcheson put together a record-setting season in Barrie, leading all OHL defencemen with 70 points while establishing a new Colts franchise record for goals by a defenceman with 28. The New York Islanders prospect and Toronto, Ont., native also finished among the OHL leaders with a +46 rating and six game-winning goals, while his 15 power-play goals led all OHL blueliners. Named the OHL's Defenceman of the Year, Aitcheson closed out his Colts career as the franchise's all-time leader in both goals (63) and points (171) by a defenceman.

Forward - Sam O'Reilly (Kitchener Rangers / OHL): 29G-42A, 71 PTS, +20 in 56 GP during the 2025-26 season; the Tampa Bay Lightning prospect was named the OHL's Most Outstanding Player after making an immediate impact with the Kitchener Rangers following a mid-season move from the London Knights. The 20-year-old from Toronto recorded 43 points and a +31 rating in 28 games with Kitchener, helping the Rangers finish atop the Western Conference standings for the first time since 2008. O'Reilly also won 58 per cent of his faceoffs and was recognized in the OHL Coaches Poll as the Western Conference's smartest player, best faceoff man, and best defensive forward. He carried that form into the spring, earning both OHL Playoff MVP and Memorial Cup MVP honours while leading Kitchener to a Memorial Cup title. With that sweep, he became just the fourth player in CHL history to win regular-season, playoff, and Memorial Cup MVP honours in the same season, joining Brad Richards, Corey Perry, and Mitch Marner. The championship also marked his second straight Memorial Cup title after winning with London a year earlier, placing him among a rare group of players to win back-to-back Memorial Cups with different teams.

Forward - Maxim Massé (Chicoutimi Saguenéens / QMJHL): 51G-51A, 102 PTS, +62 in 63 GP during the 2025-26 season; the Anaheim Ducks prospect captured the CHL's David Branch Player of the Year Award after being named the QMJHL's Most Valuable Player and winning the first scoring title of his QMJHL career. The 20-year-old from Rimouski, Que., finished with 102 points, including 51 goals and 51 assists, to become one of only two CHL players to surpass both the 50-goal and 100-point marks in 2025-26. Massé also tied for the CHL lead in goals, ranked second in the QMJHL with a +62 rating and eight game-winning goals, and helped lead Chicoutimi to its first QMJHL Championship title in 32 years. With his CHL MVP honour, Massé became just the sixth player in CHL history to win both CHL Rookie of the Year and the CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award over his career, joining Sidney Crosby, John Tavares, Alex DeBrincat, Alexis Lafrenière, and Gavin McKenna.

Forward - Liam Ruck (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL): 45G-59A, 104 PTS, +47 in 68 GP during the 2025-26 season; the 18-year-old from Osoyoos, B.C., finished second in scoring among all WHL and CHL skaters with 104 points in 68 games. Eligible for the 2026 NHL Draft, Liam is ranked 20th among North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings. His 45 goals were tied for second in the WHL, while his 59 assists ranked fifth across the league. One of only four CHL players to reach the 100-point mark in 2025-26, Ruck also tied for third in the CHL with 10 game-winning goals and helped Medicine Hat finish atop the Central Division. Originally selected ninth overall by the Tigers in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Ruck was also a member of Medicine Hat's 2025 WHL Championship team a year ago.

CHL Second All-Star Team

Goaltender - Rudy Guimond (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL): 40-7-1-2 record, 2.27 GAA, .922 SV% & 3 SO in 50 GP during the 2025-26 season; the Detroit Red Wings prospect captured the QMJHL's Patrick-Roy Trophy after a dominant season with the Moncton Wildcats. Guimond led all QMJHL goaltenders in wins, goals-against average, save percentage, and minutes played, while his 40 victories also led the CHL. The 20-year-old became the first CHL goaltender to reach the 40-win mark since Dustin Wolf in 2018-19 and just the sixth QMJHL netminder since 2000 to do so. Guimond helped guide Moncton to a second consecutive QMJHL regular-season championship and concluded his QMJHL career with a league-record 2.14 career goals-against average.

Defenceman - Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds / OHL): 18G-30A, 48 PTS, +27 in 45 GP during the 2025-26 season; ranked No. 2 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft, Reid established himself as the highest-ranked current CHL skater in this year's draft class. The 18-year-old from Chesterfield, Mich., averaged better than a point per game with the Soo Greyhounds and was one of just six first-year draft-eligible defencemen across the CHL to do so. A finalist for the OHL's Defenceman of the Year Award, Reid was recognized in four categories in the OHL Coaches Poll, including as the Western Conference's Best Offensive Defenceman. He was also named the CHL's Top Draft Prospect for 2025-26, becoming the eighth defenceman to claim the award since it was first presented in 1991. Reid also marked the second straight OHL blueliner to receive the honour, following Erie Otters defenceman Matthew Schaefer, who won the award a year ago before capturing this year's Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL's Rookie of the Year.

Defenceman - Tommy Bleyl (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL): 13G-68A, 81 PTS, +58 in 63 GP during the 2025-26 season; Bleyl delivered a historic rookie campaign from the blue line, setting a new QMJHL record for points by a rookie defenceman with 81 in 63 games. Ranked No. 17 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft, he also led the entire QMJHL with 68 assists - the highest single-season total by a CHL rookie defenceman in the 21st century. Bleyl became only the second player in QMJHL history to win both the Émile-Bouchard Trophy as Defenceman of the Year and the Sidney-Crosby Trophy as Rookie of the Year in the same season, joining Dmitry Kulikov. After helping Moncton capture a second consecutive QMJHL regular-season title, he was also named the CHL Rookie of the Year, becoming just the fourth defenceman to win the award after Philippe Boucher, Bryan Berard, and Landon DuPont, as well as the first Wildcats player to receive the honour.

Forward - Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit / OHL): 37G-60A, 97 PTS, +9 in 67 GP during the 2025-26 season; ranked No. 8 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting in its Final Rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft, Klepov captured the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy as the OHL's leading scorer and the Jim Mahon Memorial Trophy as the league's top-scoring right winger after finishing with 97 points in 67 games. The 17-year-old from Deerfield Beach, Fla., became the first rookie in his first two years of OHL eligibility to lead the league in scoring since Jack Valiquette in 1973-74 and the first rookie to lead any CHL Member League in scoring since Patrick Kane in 2006-07. Klepov's 37 goals tied Cole Perfetti's Saginaw Spirit rookie record, while his 60 assists and 97 points established new franchise rookie benchmarks.

Forward - Markus Ruck (Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL): 21G-87A, 108 PTS, +45 in 68 GP during the 2025-26 season; Ruck captured the Bob Clarke Trophy and the CHL Top Scorer Award after leading the WHL and the entire CHL with 108 points. Ranked No. 23 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting in its Final Rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old from Osoyoos, B.C., recorded a CHL-best 87 assists in 68 games, serving as one of the driving forces behind a Medicine Hat team that led the WHL in goals, owned the league's top power play, and finished atop the Central Division. Ruck's twin brother, Liam, finished second in both the WHL and CHL scoring races with 104 points, making Markus and Liam the first siblings in CHL history to finish first and second in league scoring in the same season.

Forward - Tij Iginla (Kelowna Rockets / WHL): 41G-49A, 90 PTS, +47 in 48 GP during the 2025-26 season; the Utah Mammoth prospect returned from an injury-shortened 2024-25 campaign to produce at one of the highest rates in the CHL. The 19-year-old from Lake Country, B.C., led all WHL skaters and ranked second across the CHL with 1.88 points per game, finishing with 90 points in just 48 contests. Iginla established new career highs in both assists and points, while his 41 goals ranked tied for sixth among WHL skaters. He was also one of just five players across the CHL to top 40 goals and 40 assists in 2025-26. Selected sixth overall by Utah in the 2024 NHL Draft, Iginla has recorded 225 points in 184 career WHL regular-season games.

CHL Third All-Star Team

Goaltender - Joshua Ravensbergen (Prince George Cougars / WHL): 32-13-0-0 record, 2.51 GAA, .919 SV% & 4 SO in 46 GP during the 2025-26 season; the San Jose Sharks prospect became the first Prince George Cougars goaltender to capture the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy and just the third netminder in franchise history to earn the honour. The 6-foot-6 netminder from North Vancouver, B.C., led the WHL in both wins (32) and save percentage (.919), tied for second in shutouts (4), and ranked fourth in goals-against average (2.51). Ravensbergen helped Prince George record a third consecutive 40-win season, while allowing two goals or fewer in 25 of his 46 appearances. Undrafted into the WHL, he owns 91 career regular-season wins across three seasons with the Cougars.

Defenceman - Landon DuPont (Everett Silvertips / WHL): 18G-55A, 73 PTS, +59 in 63 GP during the 2025-26 season; one year after being named CHL Rookie of the Year, DuPont continued to build on his exceptional start in Everett. The 17-year-old from Calgary, Alta., established career highs across the board with 18 goals, 55 assists, 73 points, and a +59 rating in 63 games. Eligible for the 2027 NHL Draft, DuPont finished tied for fourth among all WHL defencemen in points, while his 55 assists were tied for second among league blueliners. The right-shot defenceman also added 28 power-play assists, the second-highest total among all WHL skaters.

Defenceman - Daxon Rudolph (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL): 28G-50A, 78 PTS, +32 in 68 GP during the 2025-26 season; Rudolph posted one of the top offensive seasons by a WHL defenceman in his NHL Draft year, leading the Prince Albert Raiders in scoring while helping the club capture the East Division title. Ranked No. 5 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting in its Final Rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft, the 18-year-old from Lacombe, Alta., finished third among WHL defencemen in both goals and points, while his 28 goals tied a Raiders franchise record for goals by a defenceman, matching the mark set by Josh Morrissey in 2013-14. Originally selected first overall by Prince Albert in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, Rudolph also represented Team CHL at the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge and captained Team East at the 2026 WHL Prospects Game.

Forward - Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts / OHL): 33G-56A, 89 PTS, +40 in 54 GP during the 2025-26 season; the Barrie Colts co-captain was named the CHL Sportsman Player of the Year after delivering one of the OHL's most complete seasons. The Utah Mammoth prospect led Barrie with 89 points in just 54 games while taking only 29 penalty minutes, and his 1.65 points-per-game average ranked second in the OHL. Beaudoin also finished tied for the OHL lead with 10 game-winning goals and won 55 per cent of his faceoffs. In the OHL Coaches Poll, the 20-year-old from Kanata, Ont., led all Eastern Conference players with four first-place finishes - hardest worker, best defensive forward, best on faceoffs, and best penalty killer.

Forward - Nathan Aspinall (Flint Firebirds / OHL): 33G-61A, 94 PTS, +21 in 65 GP during the 2025-26 season; the Flint Firebirds captain helped lead his club to the best season in its 10-year history while setting a new franchise record with 61 assists. The 6-foot-7 winger from Markham, Ont., finished with 94 points, a 47-point improvement from the previous season, and placed fifth in the OHL with 250 shots on goal. A fifth-round pick of the New York Rangers in the 2024 NHL Draft, Aspinall also tied for the OHL lead with eight first goals and converted on four of six shootout attempts. His breakout campaign earned him OHL Player of the Month honours in November and recognition in both the hardest shot and best playmaker categories in the Western Conference portion of the OHL Coaches Poll.

Forward - JP Hurlbert (Kamloops Blazers / WHL): 42G-55A, 97 PTS, +13 in 68 GP during the 2025-26 season; Hurlbert enjoyed one of the most productive rookie seasons in Kamloops Blazers history, recording 97 points to surpass Scottie Upshall's previous franchise rookie benchmark of 87. Ranked No. 12 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting heading into the 2026 NHL Draft, the Allen, Texas product led all WHL rookies in scoring and tied Nikita Klepov for the most points by any CHL rookie in 2025-26. Hurlbert became just the third player in Blazers history to win the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year, joining Upshall and Ron Shudra. He also ranked among WHL leaders in points, goals, first goals, and assists while serving as an alternate captain in his first WHL season.

CHL All-Rookie Team

Goaltender - Ryder Fetterolf (Ottawa 67's / OHL): 29-9-2-1 record, 2.07 GAA, .923 SV% & 6 SO in 41 GP during the 2025-26 season; Fetterolf's first CHL season produced one of the top rookie goaltending campaigns in recent CHL and OHL history. The 18-year-old from Sewickley, Pa., set an Ottawa 67's franchise record with a 2.07 goals-against average, while his six shutouts established a new OHL rookie record. Fetterolf also shared the Dave Pinkney Trophy with Jaeden Nelson as the OHL's lowest goals-against tandem and received the F.W. "Dinty" Moore Trophy as the rookie goaltender with the league's lowest goals-against average. An eligible prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft, Fetterolf is ranked No. 11 among North American goaltenders in NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings.

Defenceman - Tommy Bleyl (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL): 13G-68A, 81 PTS, +58 in 63 GP during the 2025-26 season; Bleyl finished second among all QMJHL rookies with 81 points, setting a league record for points by a rookie defenceman. His 68 assists led the QMJHL regardless of position and represented the highest single-season total by a CHL rookie defenceman in the 21st century. Ranked 17th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft, Bleyl ended the season with three QMJHL trophies - the Sidney-Crosby Trophy, Émile-Bouchard Trophy, and Raymond-Lagacé Trophy - before being named CHL Rookie of the Year.

Defenceman - Levi Harper (Saginaw Spirit / OHL): 12G-45A, 57 PTS, -3 in 68 GP during the 2025-26 season; Harper made an immediate impact with Saginaw, setting a new Spirit record for points by a rookie defenceman. The 17-year-old from Tampa, Fla., recorded 57 points in 68 games while seeing significant minutes on the Spirit blue line. A 2027 NHL Draft prospect, Harper joined Saginaw after winning gold with the United States at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and later represented his country at the 2026 IIHF World Under-18 Hockey Championship. He also earned the OHL's Bobby Smith Trophy as Scholastic Player of the Year after posting a 93.2 per cent academic average and graduating a full year early.

Forward - Caleb Malhotra (Brantford Bulldogs / OHL): 29G-55A, 84 PTS, +33 in 67 GP during the 2025-26 season; Malhotra emerged as one of the OHL's most productive rookies in his first season with the Brantford Bulldogs. The 6-foot-2 centre recorded 84 points in 67 games, setting a new franchise record for points by a Bulldogs rookie. Ranked sixth among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft, Malhotra also scored eight game-winning goals, produced 30 power-play points, and was a finalist among the Eastern Conference's top stickhandlers in the OHL Coaches Poll. His strong start included points in 11 of his first 12 games, highlighted by a five-point performance against Sudbury on September 27.

Forward - JP Hurlbert (Kamloops Blazers / WHL): 42G-55A, 97 PTS, +13 in 68 GP during the 2025-26 season; Hurlbert's outstanding rookie season saw him become the highest-scoring first-year player in Kamloops Blazers history. The 6-foot forward led all WHL rookies and tied for the CHL rookie scoring lead with 97 points, while his 42 goals ranked tied for fourth among WHL skaters. The Allen, Texas, native became just the third rookie in Blazers history to score 40 goals in a season, joining Scottie Upshall and Rudolfs Balcers. He was also named to the WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team and finished as the No. 12-ranked North American skater in NHL Central Scouting's Final Rankings.

Forward - Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit / OHL): 37G-60A, 97 PTS, +9 in 67 GP during the 2025-26 season; Klepov became just the third player in OHL history to win both the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy and the Emms Family Award as Rookie of the Year in the same season, joining Jack Valiquette and Patrick Kane. The 17-year-old Saginaw Spirit forward led the OHL with 97 points and became the first rookie to lead any CHL Member League in scoring since Kane did so with London in 2006-07. Ranked No. 8 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting in its Final Rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft, Klepov recorded at least three points in a game 13 times and earned OHL Rookie of the Month honours in October, January, and February.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2026

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