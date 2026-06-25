2026 NHL Draft Profile: Kadon McCann

Published on June 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - As we get closer to the 2026 NHL Draft in Buffalo, New York on June 26th and 27th, the Tigers are highlighting some draft eligible players that are hoping to hear their name called on draft day.

Originally selected in the second round (23rd overall) of the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Kadon McCann has shown promise from the start. The 6-foot-3 center has made a name for himself in front of the net, using his size to screen goaltenders and dig for loose rebounds. His elite hand-eye coordination allows him to deflect pucks no matter what angle they're coming from to deceive the goaltender.

A 2025 WHL Champion, McCann has shown to be reliable in the regular season and the playoffs. He played every game in 2023-24 and 2025-26, while only missing four games in 2024-25. The Cochrane, Alberta native's leadership and involvement in the community of Medicine Hat earned him the Tigers Community Service Award.

WHL Statistics

Regular Season Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM

2025-26 Medicine Hat Tigers 68 21 22 43 21 88

2024-25 Medicine Hat Tigers 64 11 7 18 5 54

2023-24 Medicine Hat Tigers 68 9 11 20 0 34

2022-23 Medicine Hat Tigers 3 0 0 0 0 0

Playoffs

2026 Medicine Hat Tigers 15 1 3 4 0 23

2025 Medicine Hat Tigers 18 2 4 6 3 16

2024 Medicine Hat Tigers 5 0 0 0 -1 0

Rankings:

#185 - NHL Central Scouting (North American Skaters)

The Tigers organization is very proud of the hard work that Kadon has put into his development and wish him all of the best at the upcoming NHL Draft!

The 2026 NHL Entry Draft will be held at the KeyBank Centre in Buffalo, New York on June 26th and 27th. Days one and two of the draft will be streamed on Sportsnet in Canada, and ESPN+ in America. Be sure to stay tuned to our website and social media for additional coverage of the draft.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2026

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