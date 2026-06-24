Iginla Named to CHL Second All-Star Team for 2025-26 Season
Published on June 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
KELOWNA, BC - The Canadian Hockey League announced the recipients of its annual All-Star and All-Rookie Teams for the 2025-26 season today and Kelowna Rockets forward Tij Iginla has been named to the CHL Second All-Star Team.
Iginla, 19, from Lake Country, B.C., produced one of the most dominant individual seasons in the WHL in 2025-26, recording 41 goals and 49 assists for 90 points in just 48 regular-season games. His 1.88 points per game led all WHL skaters and ranked second across the entire CHL. He was one of only five players across all three CHL leagues to top both the 40-goal and 40-assist marks this season, and his 90 points represented new career highs in both assists and points.
Ballots for the CHL All-Star Teams were cast by media members who regularly cover the CHL and its three member leagues - the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL - based on regular-season performance.
Western Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2026
- 2026 NHL Draft Profile: Kadon McCann - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Rockets Sign Defenceman Dane Sorensen to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Kelowna Rockets
- Sawyer Dingman - 2026 NHL Draft Profile - Swift Current Broncos
- 2026 NHL Draft Profile: Jonas Woo - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Draft Watch: Five Cougars and Maybe More Looking to Hear Their Name Called - Prince George Cougars
- 2026 WHL Prospects Auction - Spokane Chiefs
- Josh Ravensbergen Named CHL All-Star - Prince George Cougars
- Iginla Named to CHL Second All-Star Team for 2025-26 Season - Kelowna Rockets
- Pickford & Rucks Named to 2025-26 CHL All-Star Teams - Medicine Hat Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kelowna Rockets Stories
- Rockets Sign Defenceman Dane Sorensen to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement
- Iginla Named to CHL Second All-Star Team for 2025-26 Season
- Kelowna Rockets Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule
- Rockets Acquire Playing Rights to Defenceman Dane Sorensen from Royals
- Kelowna Rockets Carrie Brown Named Recipient of WHL Distinguished Service Award