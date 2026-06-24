Iginla Named to CHL Second All-Star Team for 2025-26 Season

Published on June 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kelowna Rockets News Release







KELOWNA, BC - The Canadian Hockey League announced the recipients of its annual All-Star and All-Rookie Teams for the 2025-26 season today and Kelowna Rockets forward Tij Iginla has been named to the CHL Second All-Star Team.

Iginla, 19, from Lake Country, B.C., produced one of the most dominant individual seasons in the WHL in 2025-26, recording 41 goals and 49 assists for 90 points in just 48 regular-season games. His 1.88 points per game led all WHL skaters and ranked second across the entire CHL. He was one of only five players across all three CHL leagues to top both the 40-goal and 40-assist marks this season, and his 90 points represented new career highs in both assists and points.

Ballots for the CHL All-Star Teams were cast by media members who regularly cover the CHL and its three member leagues - the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL - based on regular-season performance.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2026

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