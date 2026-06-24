2026 WHL Prospects Auction

Published on June 24, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







As the WHL looks ahead to the NHL draft, bidding for practice jerseys and game socks from the 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass begins.

The 2026 WHL Prospects Game presented by Showpass pitted the most highly acclaimed and NHL Draft-eligible prospects from the WHL's Eastern Conference against prospects from the WHL's Western Conference. The game was held on February 18, 2026, at the Langley Events Centre located in British Columbia.

Spokane Chiefs Chase Harrington, Tyus Sparks, and Brody Gillespie all played for the Western Conference. Sparks scored the first two goals for team Western. Gillespie scored the third goal, which tied the game during the third period.

Starting June 24, fans can bid on items in the 2026 WHL Prospects Game Auction powered by DASH. The last day to bid is Thursday, July 2.

Fans will have the chance to own a piece of hockey history. All jerseys are one-a-kind and were produced specifically for the prospects game. Game worn socks are paired with each jersey.

Get your piece of history today from the 2026 WHL Prospects Game Auction.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 24, 2026

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