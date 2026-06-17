Spokane Chiefs Announce 25-26 Home Opener

Published on June 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs will open the 2025-26 season on the road at rival Tri-City on September 19, before opening the home portion of the season on Saturday, September 26th for Blue Moon Opening Night vs the Americans. Puck drop is set for 6:05 PM.

The Chiefs finished 16 points ahead of the Americans a season ago enroute to securing the 6th playoff spot in the Western Conference, going 7-1 against their local rival. Spokane defeated the Americans in last season's home opener 3-0 featuring a Carter Esler shutout and a goal from Winnipeg Jets' prospect Owen Martin.

Home opener single game tickets go on sale Thursday, August 6th but you can reserve all the biggest Chiefs games this season with a ticket package!

All Spokane Chiefs ticket packages are available now, with packages ranging from 6 games to 34 games, starting at just $99.

Visit SpokaneChiefs.com, call 509.535.PUCK, or visit the Spokane Chiefs Ticket Office Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm to secure your tickets today.

Spokane Chiefs Preseason, Regular Season, and Promotional Schedules will be announced at a later date.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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