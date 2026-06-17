Thunderbirds Announce Home Opener

Published on June 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Seattle Thunderbirds News Release







The Seattle Thunderbirds are pleased to announce the Home Opener for the 2026/27 season, the team takes on the Prince George Cougars on Saturday, September 26, 2026.

Puck drop is at 6:05pm but be sure to be in arena early to meet the 26/27 roster!







Western Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.