Thunderbirds Announce Home Opener
Published on June 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Seattle Thunderbirds News Release
The Seattle Thunderbirds are pleased to announce the Home Opener for the 2026/27 season, the team takes on the Prince George Cougars on Saturday, September 26, 2026.
Puck drop is at 6:05pm but be sure to be in arena early to meet the 26/27 roster!
Check out the Seattle Thunderbirds Statistics
Western Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026
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