Hurricanes Announce Dairy Queen Home Opener

Published on June 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, have announced their 2026-2027 Dairy Queen Home Opener which will take place on Friday, September 18th at 7:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

The Hurricanes will open their historic 40th Anniversary season against the Medicine Hat Tigers. It will mark the first time since the 2022-2023 season that the'Canes will open the season against their Highway-3 rival while marking 24th time in Lethbridge's 40-years that they will open against Medicine Hat. The Hurricanes in the previous 23 home openers against the Tigers have posted a record of 13-9-0-1 while having gone 4-1-0-0 in their last five season openers on home ice.

The Dairy Queen Home Opener will be the first of the Hurricanes 68-game regular season schedule for the 2026-2027 season and will be the first of eight head-to-head meetings against Medicine Hat. The'Canes posted an 0-6-2-0 record against the Tigers during the 2025-2026 season, marking the first time the club had gone winless against Medicine Hat in their history during a regular season.

Individual tickets for the Dairy Queen Home Opener and the 2026-2027 40th Anniversary season will go on sale on Friday, September 11th at 10:00am. The full regular season schedule will be announced at a later date.

Season Tickets for the 2026-2027 season, which will mark the Hurricanes 40th Anniversary season in Lethbridge, are now on sale with Loyalty Pricing available until July 2nd at 5:00pm. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team's website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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