Rebels Host Oil Kings in 2026 Red Deer Advocate Home Opener

Published on June 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Red Deer Rebels News Release







RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels will kick off the home portion of their 2026-27 WHL Regular Season against a familiar foe.

The Rebels will host the Edmonton Oil Kings for the Red Deer Advocate Home Opener on Saturday, September 19 at 6 p.m. at the Marchant Crane Centrium.

This marks the 11th time the Rebels are playing the Oil Kings for home opener with Red Deer going 5-4-1 in the previous 10.

The 2026 WHL Preseason schedule will be announced on Monday, June 22 while the full schedule for the 2026-27 WHL Regular Season will be released soon.

Red Deer Rebels Season Tickets are on sale now. Call Shaun Richer at 403-341-6000 or visit reddeerrebels.com.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.