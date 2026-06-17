Rebels Host Oil Kings in 2026 Red Deer Advocate Home Opener
Published on June 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Red Deer Rebels News Release
RED DEER - The Red Deer Rebels will kick off the home portion of their 2026-27 WHL Regular Season against a familiar foe.
The Rebels will host the Edmonton Oil Kings for the Red Deer Advocate Home Opener on Saturday, September 19 at 6 p.m. at the Marchant Crane Centrium.
This marks the 11th time the Rebels are playing the Oil Kings for home opener with Red Deer going 5-4-1 in the previous 10.
The 2026 WHL Preseason schedule will be announced on Monday, June 22 while the full schedule for the 2026-27 WHL Regular Season will be released soon.
Red Deer Rebels Season Tickets are on sale now. Call Shaun Richer at 403-341-6000 or visit reddeerrebels.com.
Western Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026
- Thunderbirds Announce Home Opener - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Spokane Chiefs Announce 25-26 Home Opener - Spokane Chiefs
- Americans to host Spokane Chiefs for 2026-27 season opener - Tri-City Americans
- Oil Kings to Host Hitmen for 2026 Home Opener - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Cougars Battle Vees to Begin 2026-2027 Regular Season - Prince George Cougars
- Tigers Announce 2026-27 Home Opener - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Rebels Host Oil Kings in 2026 Red Deer Advocate Home Opener - Red Deer Rebels
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Fifth Overall Pick Jevin Morrison to Scholarship & Development Agreement - Wenatchee Wild
- Hurricanes Announce Dairy Queen Home Opener - Lethbridge Hurricanes
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