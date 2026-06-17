Wenatchee Wild Announce Signing of Fifth Overall Pick Jevin Morrison to Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on June 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to announce that 2011-born defenseman Jevin Morrison has signed a Scholarship & Development Agreement with the organization. A native of Sylvan Lake, Alberta, Morrison comes to the Wenatchee Valley from the Red Deer Rebels U15 AAA team in the Alberta Elite Hockey League.

"It's a super exciting opportunity ahead," said Morrison. "Playing for the Wild and in the WHL is a dream come true, ever since I was little - the organization is great, and I'm excited to get started with them. It's a nice city, and the facility is super nice, and above that are all the people in the organization. I'm excited to get started."

Morrison showcased his skills at both ends of the ice, rolling up 17 goals and 47 assists in 24 games with the Rebels U15 squad, followed by 12 points in nine AEHL playoff games. After leading his Red Deer group to an AEHL U15 title in 2025, his team nearly repeated the feat this year, dropping an overtime decision to the Lethbridge Golden Hawks in the provincial final. His 64 points this season led all AEHL U15 blueliners, and earned him a spot on the division's First All-Star Team.

He says he is especially proud of his skating ability, as well as his ability to deceive opponents while in transition. He says the opportunity to train and skate every day with the Wenatchee coaching staff and improve his overall game is especially exciting.

"Jevin is a tremendously talented young man," said Wenatchee Wild director of scouting Leigh Mendelson. "His mobility and instincts make him a very dangerous player while attacking, and he took big steps in the past season working on his reliability defensively. He has made a lot of progress in that facet of his game. Jevin will be a big part of the Wild's success in the future, and it is exciting to have him and his family part of our organization."

The fifth overall selection in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft, Morrison is the second player from the 2026 draft class to sign with the Wild. Upon his selection by the Wild on May 6, Morrison became the WHL franchise's highest defenseman taken in the draft since current Iowa Wild blueliner Carson Lambos was taken second overall in the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft by the former Kootenay ICE.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Jevin Morrison on signing his Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club, and are proud to officially welcome him to the Wild family.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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