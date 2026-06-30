Hurricanes Select Trio in CHL Import Draft
Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced the selections of 2009-born defenceman Dominick Radim Byrtus, 2008-born forward Oliver Sichtar and 2009-born forward Oliver Vanha in the 2026 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft.
Byrtus, 17, was selected in the first-round (3rd overall) by the Hurricanes. The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, product is a dual citizen of both United States and Czechia. He spent the 2025-2026 season with the HC Ocelari Trinec U20 team where he appeared in 23 regular season games amassing 12 points (4g-8a) along with 16 penalty minutes. He added seven assists along with six penalty minutes and a plus-11 rating in 10 post-season games. Byrtus also appeared in 22 regular season games with the HC Frydek-Mistek in the Czechia2 league collecting two points (1g-1a).
The 5'10, 190-pound defenceman represented Czechia at the U17 and U18 levels last year. Byrtus skated in seven games recording three assists at the World Under-18 Championship. He also skated in four games being held pointless with the Czehia U17 team at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. During the 2025-2026 season, the left-shot rearguard appeared in 23 games with the Czechia U18 club in international play amassing nine points (4g-5a) along with six penalty minutes while also skating in four international contents with the Czechia U17 team. He helped Czechia earn a Bronze medal at the World U18 Championships.
Sichtar, 18, was picked in the second-round (64th overall) by the'Canes. The Brno, Czechia, product spent the 2025-2026 season with the HC Kometa Brno U20 team where he appeared in 49 regular season games collecting 23 points (8g-15a) along with 20 penalty minutes. He finished sixth in team scoring for the Brno U20 team. Sichtar added four points (1g-3a) along with a plus-3 rating in five post-season games.
The 6'3, 190-pound right-winger was teammates with Byrtus on the Czechia World Under-18 Championship capturing a Bronze medal.
Sichtar totalled one goal in seven games during the tournament. He also appeared in 16 games with the Czechia U18 International team amassing five goals. In 2024-2025, Sichtar posted 24 points (12g-12a) along with four penalty minutes in 42 regular season games with the HC Kometa Brno U17 club.
Vanha, 17, was selected in the third-round (125th overall) by Lethbridge. The Praha, Czechia, product spent the 2025-2026 season with the HC Dynamo Pardubice U17 team racking up 57 points (25g-32a) along with 81 penalty minutes and a plus-39 rating in 32 regular season games. He finished fourth in team scoring while also finishing fourth in goals last year. Vanha also ranked 11th in league scoring while ending the campaign 15th in goals.
The 6'4. 203-pound forward added 14 points (6g-8a) along with 20 penalty minutes and a plus-10 rating in 11 post-season games with HC Dynamo Pardubice U17 team finishing tied for fourth in league playoff scoring. Vanha also skated in 14 regular season games with the HC Dynamo Pardubice U20 club during the 2025-2026 season collecting two assists and two penalty minutes.
Season Tickets for the 2026-2027 season, which will mark the Hurricanes 40th Anniversary season in Lethbridge, are now on sale with Loyalty Pricing available until July 2nd at 5:00pm. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329- SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.
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