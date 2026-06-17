Wenatchee Wild Announce Home Opener against Seattle Thunderbirds

Published on June 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild forward Aiden Grossklaus

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman) Wenatchee Wild forward Aiden Grossklaus(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman)

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The fourth year of Western Hockey League action in the Wenatchee Valley is just a few months away, and the Wenatchee Wild will have their eyes on packing the house on September 19 to open their 2026-27 campaign. The Wild are excited to announce their home opener for the upcoming season, as the Seattle Thunderbirds cross the Cascades to begin Wenatchee's 34-game home slate. The full game schedule and list of promotional nights are still being finalized, with the full 2026-27 WHL schedule set to be announced in the coming weeks.

"Our home opener isn't just the beginning of a hockey season, it's the reunion of the Wild family," said Wenatchee Wild director of sales and marketing Gretchen Littler. "The energy our fans bring to Town Toyota Center is unmatched, and we can't wait to drop the puck on another unforgettable season together."

This year's home opener marks a return to the top of the home slate for the Thunderbirds, after serving as Wenatchee's home-opening opponent during the 2024-25 season. Seattle also visited the Wild during the first weekend of Wenatchee's inaugural WHL season in 2023-24. More than 300,000 fans have clicked the turnstiles at Town Toyota Center during the first three years of WHL hockey in the Wenatchee Valley.

Season tickets and three-game packs are currently on sale for the 2026-27 season, and single-game group and individual tickets will go on sale later this summer. To purchase 2026-27 season tickets, call 509-888-7825, or visit the team office at Town Toyota Center. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.

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Western Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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