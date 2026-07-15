Wild Draft Picks McMillan, Morrison Eligible to Play 34 Games in 2026-27 WHL Season

Published on July 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release







WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are excited to announce that 2011-born forward Parker McMillan and defenseman Jevin Morrison will be eligible to play 34 games during the 2026-27 season under Hockey Canada's Western Canadian Development Model (WCDM). The 34-game limit equates to one-half of a WHL regular season in the two players' 15-year-old seasons.

McMillan, Wenatchee's second overall selection in this year's WHL Prospects Draft, excelled at Yale Hockey Academy of the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) last season - the Surrey, British Columbia native piled up 91 points in 25 regular-season games with the school's Under-15 Prep team before adding 10 points in three outings at the CSSHL Western Championships in Penticton, British Columbia. McMillan was right at home in limited action with Yale Academy's U18 team, posting a goal and an assist in four regular-season contests, and a goal and two assists in two games at the U18 Western Championships. He was named the U15 Prep division's Most Valuable Player and Top Forward. It was his second straight year earning CSSHL hardware, after landing a spot on last season's U15 Prep Rookie All-Star team for its British Columbia and United States-based members.

Morrison was Wenatchee's fifth overall selection in the Prospects Draft, and made an impression on his competition in Alberta, coming to the Wild from the Red Deer Rebels AAA club. The Sylvan Lake, Alberta product showcased his skills at both ends of the ice, rolling up 17 goals and 47 assists in 24 games with the Rebels U15 squad, followed by 12 points in nine Alberta Elite Hockey League playoff games. After leading his Red Deer group to an AEHL U15 title in 2025, his team nearly repeated the feat this year, dropping an overtime decision to the Lethbridge Golden Hawks in the provincial final. His 64 points this season led all AEHL U15 blueliners, and earned him a spot on the division's First All-Star Team.

This past May, the two players became the WHL franchise's highest draft picks since its first spring in Winnipeg, Manitoba in 2019. That spring, the former Winnipeg ICE selected current National Hockey League forwards Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie with the first and second overall picks in the WHL Prospects Draft.

The 2026-27 season begins on September 19, with a home game against the Seattle Thunderbirds. Season tickets are on sale now by phone at 509-888-7825, or by visiting the team office at Town Toyota Center, and single-game tickets are set to go on sale in August. Updated news and information on Wild hockey are always available through the team's website and on the team's social media platforms on Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2026

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