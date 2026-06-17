Oil Kings to Host Hitmen for 2026 Home Opener

Published on June 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings 2026/2027 home schedule will kick off with a Battle of Alberta WHL style.

The Oil Kings announced today that the Calgary Hitmen will pay a visit to Rogers Place for the first of 34 home games this coming season on Sunday, September 20 at 4 p.m.. It will be the first of four visits to Edmonton for the Hitmen.

This will be the fourth time that the Oil Kings will play the Hitmen in the Home Opener. Edmonton is 2-1-0-0 in the previous three home openers against Calgary, and overall, the Oil Kings are 11-7-1-0 all-time in home openers, and have also won the previous two.

The Oil Kings will be in Red Deer on Saturday, September 19 to take on the Rebels for their home opener as well.

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Western Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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