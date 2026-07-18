Wenatchee Alumnus Emerson Signs First Professional Contract with AHL's Abbotsford Canucks

Published on July 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Wenatchee Wild News Release









Wenatchee Wild forward Quinn Emerson

(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman) Wenatchee Wild forward Quinn Emerson(Wenatchee Wild, Credit: Russ Alman)

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia - The Wenatchee Wild, proud members of the Western Hockey League (WHL), are pleased to announce that alumnus Quinn Emerson has signed his first professional contract, joining the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks for the 2026-27 season on a one-year contract. Emerson played two years for the organization during Wenatchee's time in the British Columbia Hockey League.

The native of Manhattan Beach, California recently graduated from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio after an outstanding four-year NCAA Division I career that saw him lead the team in scoring as a senior with 33 points. He piled up 136 games in a Bowling Green uniform over his four years, missing only eight games in his tenure with the Falcons and scoring 65 points in his NCAA career. He was one of only 88 players to be nominated for this year's Hobey Baker Award, which is awarded annually to the top player in NCAA hockey.

During his 2019-20 season in Wenatchee, the forward totaled eight goals and eight assists over 53 regular-season games, leading the Wild to the BCHL's Fred Page Cup playoffs. After spending his 2020-21 campaign in the North American Hockey League with the Lone Star Brahmas, he returned to the Wild in 2021-22 and racked up 14 goals and 23 assists before departing for the college ranks. He briefly held Wenatchee's Junior A record with seven goals in a single playoff series during the 2021-22 postseason.

He joins an Abbotsford club only a year removed from its first AHL Calder Cup championship. Last year's team finished ninth in the AHL's Pacific Division and out of the Calder Cup playoff race for the first time in its five-year history.

The Wenatchee Wild congratulate Quinn Emerson for signing his first professional contract with the Abbotsford Canucks, and wish him continued success as he begins the next stage of his hockey career.

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