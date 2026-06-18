Americans sign 2024 WHL draft pick Hudson Champagne to Scholarship and Development Agreement

Published on June 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Tri -City Americans General Manager Bob Tory today announced the team has signed 2009-born forward Hudson Champagne to a Scholarship and Development Agreement. The Americans drafted Champagne in the sixth round, 127 th overall, in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

"Hudson is coming off an excellent year in Brandon. He is a hardworking physical 200-foot player" said Tory, "Bringing work ethic, leadership and character to his game, he has earned this opportunity. Welcome to the Americans"

Champagne, from Brandon, Manitoba, was drafted by the Americans after the 2023-24 season in which he scored 51 points (18-33-51) in 28 games with the U15 Brandon Wheat Kings. He then added an additional 13 points (6-7-13) in 11 playoff games, helping the Wheat Kings win the Manitoba U15 championship.

He then jumped to the U18 Brandon Wheat Kings for 2024-25, scoring 27 points (6-21-27) in 46 games. That year he also claimed a bronze medal at the WHL Cup with Team Manitoba.

This past season with the U18 Wheat Kings he more than doubled his production with 58 points (31-27-58) in 48 games, before a strong playoff performance with 12 points (5-7-12) in 11 post-season games.

With Champagne signing, the Americans have now signed eight of their picks from the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft, as Champagne joins Aden Bouchard, Crew Martinson, Lukasz McIsaac, Trae Peterson, Carter Bylycia, Alexander Laing and Seth Garofalo.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.