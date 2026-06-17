Tigers Announce 2026-27 Home Opener
Published on June 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Medicine Hat Tigers News Release
Medicine Hat, AB - The Western Hockey League announced it's home opener schedule for the 2026-27 season Wednesday morning. The Medicine Hat Tigers will welcome their Highway 3 rivals, the Lethbridge Hurricanes, to Co-op Place on Saturday, September 19th, 2026 for their Home Opener.
This marks the first time since the 2022-23 season that the Tigers will face the Hurricanes for their Home Opener. The Tigers will open their 2026-27 season in the VisitLethbridge.com Arena on Friday, September 18th, 2026.
Season tickets for 2026-27 are available NOW! The deadline for season ticket renewals is June 19th, and fans looking to purchase season tickets or voucher packs can contact the Tigers office at 403-526-2666.
Stay tuned to our website and social media as the rest of the 2026-27 schedule is released.
Western Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026
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- Cougars Battle Vees to Begin 2026-2027 Regular Season - Prince George Cougars
- Tigers Announce 2026-27 Home Opener - Medicine Hat Tigers
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