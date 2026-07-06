Tigers Sign Saddleback to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on July 6, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers are proud to announce the signing of 2010-born defenceman Hunter Saddleback (St. Albert, AB) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"Hunter is a mobile, two-way defenceman who brings a lot of tools to our back end. He kills plays with his skating and defensive stick, sees the ice well, and has the ability to move pucks up ice, join the play, or carry the rush himself." said Assistant General Manager Bobby Fox. "His mobility along the offensive blue line is a strength, and he's a player we feel can be trusted in all situations. Hunter shows strong awareness in his game, and we're excited to have him as a part of the Tigers Organization."

The 6-foot-1 left-shot defender was drafted in the fourth round (78th overall) of the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. During his 2025-26 season with the SAHA U18 Prep of the CSSHL Saddleback tallied 10 points in 24 games. He also played two games for the Drumheller Dragons of the AJHL, tallying one point.

The Tigers are excited to welcome Hunter to the organization and look forward to his continued development as part of Medicine Hat's growing core of young talent.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 6, 2026

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