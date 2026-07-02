Tigers Sign Springer to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on July 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers are proud to announce the signing of 2011-born defenceman Nash Springer (McKinney, TX) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"Nash is an engaged, dynamic defenseman who excels in all three zones. He shows strong puck confidence, fires a heavy shot from the blueline with a quick release, and jumps into seams effectively. He's a physical player who defends hard, separates opponents with big hits, and uses his skating to shake checks." said Assistant General Manage Bobby Fox. "He will be an exciting player to watch on our backend and we are happy to welcome him to the Tigers family."

The 5-foot-11 defenceman was drafted 44th overall in the 2026 WHL Prospects Draft. In his 2025-26 campaign with the Dallas Stars Elite 14U AAA, he scored 18 goals and added 19 assists for 37 points in 50 games. He also added a goal and an assist in three games in the tournament round of the USA Hockey 14U National Championship.

The Tigers are excited to welcome Nash to the organization and look forward to his continued development as part of Medicine Hat's growing core of young talent.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2026

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