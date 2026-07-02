Americans Sign 2009-Born Forward Evan Wanner

Published on July 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Kennewick, WA - Tri-City Americans general manager Bob Tory announced today that the team has signed 2009-born right wing Evan Wanner to a WHL Standard Player Agreement and Development Plan.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Wanner played last season for Moorhead High School in Minnesota. In 31 games, Wanner recorded 43 points with 16 goals and 27 assists, along with two penalty minutes.

"Evan is a hard-working, 200-foot player with tremendous leadership abilities," Tory said.

Wanner also scored the game-winning goal in double overtime to help Moorhead capture its second consecutive Minnesota State High School championship in 2026.

The Americans welcome Evan and his family to the organization.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2026

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