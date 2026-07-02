Vees Announce 2026-27 Schedule

Published on July 2, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







PENTICTON, BC - The Penticton Vees have announced today their 68-game schedule for the 2026-27 regular season.

The Vees will begin the season on the road, with two dates against the Cougars in Prince George on Friday, Sept. 18 and Saturday, Sept. 19.

Home Opener

The Vees kick off the home schedule against the Kelowna Rockets at the South Okanagan Events Centre for the second straight season, on Friday, Sept. 25. Penticton went 5-2-1 against their new Okanagan Rival in their inaugural season in 2025-26. Get your season tickets at pentictonvees.com to be part of the action!

Home Start Times

The WHL regular season schedule features 34 home games. Start times for all Vees' home games, sorted by day of the week, are listed below:

Monday through Thursday Games: 6:35 pm

Friday Games: 7:05 pm

Saturday Games: 6:05 pm

Sunday Games: 4:05 pm

Exceptions to the above are the following two holiday games:

Friday, Jan. 1 vs Victoria 4:00 pm (New Year's Day)

Monday, Feb. 15 vs Prince George 2:00 pm (Family Day)

Schedule Breakdown

Of the Vees' 34 regular season home games, 27 will be played between Friday and Sunday or holidays. The Vees will head to Alberta for the first time this season to play Calgary, Red Deer, Edmonton, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat and will welcome Regina, Brandon, Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Swift Current and Saskatoon to the SOEC for the first time.

Within the B.C. Division, the Vees will play each of Kelowna, Victoria, Prince George, Kamloops and Vancouver eight times each (four home, four away).

Penticton plays the U.S. Division teams as follows: Tri-City four times (two home, two away), Spokane three times (one home, two away), Portland three times (two home, one away), Wenatchee three times (one home, two away), Everett twice (one home, one away), Seattle twice (one home, one away).

Penticton will have two, four game home-stands that will be tied for their longest of the season. The first one is Oct. 2-9, with the second being Jan. 1-15.

Schedule Notes

The 2025-26 regular season will pause for the WHL's annual Christmas break. The Vees will not play games between Dec. 19-26.

Penticton's final regular season home game is Friday, March 26th, against the Rockets. The Vees final regular season game is the following night, Saturday, March 27th, in Kelowna.

Games by Month

September: 4 (1 Home)

October: 12 (7 Home)

November: 10 (4 Home)

December: 10 (6 Home)

January: 10 (5 Home)

February: 11 (5 Home)

March: 11 (6 Home)







Western Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2026

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