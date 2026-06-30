Vees Add Two in CHL Import Draft, Announce Roster Moves
Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Penticton Vees News Release
The Penticton Vees made two selections in the 2026 CHL Import Draft on Tuesday morning.
At pick #88 they selected Finished forward Noel Pakarinen of Kiekko-Espoo U20. Pakarinen played 31 games for Kiekko-Espoo U20 this season registering 13 goals and 17 assists at just 17-years-old. He also played nine games in Ligga, the top league in Finland, for Kiekko-Espoo picking up one assist. The 6-FOOT-2 198 Lbs. forward was drafted in the 7th round, 207th overall by the Vegas Golden Knights in this past draft.
With the 119th pick the Vees nabbed forward Dominik Drabek from Czechia. Drabak skated in 24 games for HC Dynamo Pardubice U17 this season, potting 17 goals and adding 18 assists adding seven points in nine games during the playoffs. The 2009-born forward played one game for HC Dynamo Pardubrice at the U20 level as well.
Vees head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson spoke about the new additions to the Vees.
"We're really excited obviously," Harbinson explained. "I think they are two different types of players, both with a lot of talent and high ceilings. Pakarinen just got picked by Vegas in the NHL draft and is having a really good development camp from what we've been told and Drebek is a player that will be with us for a couple of years hopefully, it looks like. He's a very responsible player that plays with a lot of energy.
"Both players are going to be great additions to the team."
The Vees have also announced a couple of roster moves recently.
20-year-old forward Chase Vaillant was placed on veteran waivers and will not return to the Vees for his final junior year.
"He is still going to continue playing junior hockey somewhere this year," said Harbinson. "I told him we wish him the best of luck and will try to help him out any way we can. He's got his development money from playing in the league and was a great kid for us. He played whatever role was asked of him. He will play another year of junior and then go on to college somewhere and obviously he will always be a Penticton Vee."
In another move the Vees have announced they have released 2008-born forward Booker Toninato from their Protected Player List.
The Vees wish Chase and Booker the best in their hockey futures.
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