Vees Announce Changes to Scouting Department

Published on July 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







PENTICTON, BC - The Penticton Vees announced today that director of scouting Adam Sergerie has stepped away from his role with Jeff Urekar taking over as director of scouting for the Vees.

"We're extremely excited to welcome Jeff Urekar to the Penticton Vees as our Director of Scouting," said Vees head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson. "Jeff has built a tremendous reputation throughout the hockey world for his ability to identify talent, build strong relationships, and evaluate players with an exceptional level of detail. He's someone who shares our vision, our values, and our commitment to building a championship-caliber organization."

"As we continue to establish ourselves in the Western Hockey League, recruiting and identifying the right people is just as important as identifying the right players. Jeff's experience, work ethic, and passion for the game make him the ideal person to lead our scouting department. We're confident he'll build a first-class scouting network that will have a lasting impact on the future of the Penticton Vees."

"Furthermore I'd like to thank Adam for the professionalism, dedication, and passion he brought to the Penticton Vees during his time with our organization. While we're disappointed to see him leave, we're incredibly proud to see him earn this opportunity with the Vancouver Canucks. We wish Adam and his family nothing but success in the next chapter of his career."

Urekar joins the Vees from OHA where he has been a head coach with their U15 programs for the past four seasons. He also held the role of scout for the Wenatchee Wild.

Prior to his time with OHA and Wenatchee, Urekar was an assistant general manager and assistant head coach with the Trail Smoke Eaters of the BCHL and spent five seasons with the Vancouver North East Chiefs U18 AAA program.







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