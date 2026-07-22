Broncos Name Dominic LePan Executive Vice President of Business Operations

Published on July 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos are pleased to announce that Dominic LePan has accepted the position of Executive Vice President of Business Operations.

LePan steps into the role after serving as the club's Senior Manager of Business Operations and Corporate Partnerships, where he has been instrumental in strengthening the Broncos' business operations, building relationships with corporate partners, and helping grow the organization's presence throughout the Southwest Saskatchewan community.

Broncos Governor Liam Choo-Foo said LePan's promotion reflects the confidence the organization has in his ability to lead the business operations department.

"We are fortunate to have some with Dominic's skills and ability within our organization. His focus on revenue generation and creative marketing opportunities for our organization will help ensure a smooth transition of leadership with the Business Operations side of our organization. Furthermore, his understanding of our community and the importance of all who are a part of the Broncos fanbase will be essential as we move forward."

LePan expressed both his gratitude for the opportunity and his excitement for the future of the organization.

"I am incredibly honoured to have the opportunity to serve as Executive Vice President of Business Operations for the Swift Current Broncos. I want to thank Kevin Simpson for his outstanding leadership and everything he has done for this organization. He has built a strong foundation, and I look forward to continuing that momentum.

"The Broncos are a special organization, and it's a privilege to work alongside such a dedicated staff, volunteers, partners, and fans. I'm excited to continue enhancing the fan experience, strengthening our community relationships, and helping ensure the long-term success of the club.

"Finally, I'd like to thank my wife, Holly, and my family for their unwavering support. I'm grateful for this opportunity and can't wait to get to work," said LePan.

The Swift Current Broncos congratulate Dominic on his new role and look forward to his continued leadership as the organization enters its 40th anniversary season.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.