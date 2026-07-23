Katz Excited for Opportunity with Vees

Published on July 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







Gavin Katz is ready to roll with the Penticton Vees this season and will have some familiar faces beside him as he makes the jump to the WHL.

Following a 30 goal, 57 point year in the USHL with the Green Bay Gamblers, Katz says when it came to getting himself set up for the next steps in his hockey career, joining the Vees was the perfect situation.

"I think when it comes to preparing myself for the college game, the coaching staff in Penticton and the change in leagues will help me prepare myself the best I can," said Katz. "I think taking this year in Penticton is the best path for that, and I think that of all the organizations out there, this one is world class."

"I think that playing for Fred (Harbinson) will be good for my development and with the team coming in this year, we should be really good, and it should be a great experience."

As mentioned, Katz will be suiting up alongside some familiar faces in Penticton. He played with Sean Burick and incoming forwards Graham Jones and Roberts Naudins at Shattuck St. Mary's with the U18 prep team during the 2024-25 season.

"I couldn't be more excited," he said. Playing with Graham, Sean Burick and Roberts again, it will be a great experience. We can bring some of those connections back. They are all great guys on and off the ice and even better players. I think we will all gel well in the locker room and it's nice to have some familiarity with some of the guys."

Specifically with Jones, Katz says their friendship goes well beyond the rink.

"He's my best friend and we had a ton of success together," explained Katz. "Things just click when we are out there together. I think that we read off each other really well. Our skill sets mesh well together and I think taking that into the Western Hockey League could be super beneficial for our team. If we get the chance to play together it will be just like the old days."

Although there have been many changes to the locker-room this offseason, Katz thinks the group Fred Harbinson and his staff has assembled could be one to be reckoned with this upcoming season.

"I'm really looking forward to it, I think we have a chance to not only have a successful season but go all the way," he said. "The guys we have in our locker-room and the talent on the team is second to none."

For Vees fans that aren't familiar with Katz' game, the Dellwood, MN native says when he is at his best, he is making an impact at both ends of the ice.

"I like to play a 200-foot game," he explained. "I have a team first mentality and I like to go to the net and find soft areas to score goals especially down by the goal line and in the crease area. That is kind of where I find a lot of my success with goal scoring.

"I just want to be a reliable guy that the coaching staff and teammates can rely on, while doing the thing I think I do best, which is putting the puck in the net."

With just over a month until training camp, Katz says he can't wait to get in front of the SOEC faithful.

"When I was still making my decision to come to Penticton, watching those playoff games against Prince George and Everett, it just looked like an unbelievable atmosphere," he said. "It looks like a great experienceand I couldn't be more excited to get going."







Western Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026

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