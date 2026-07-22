Schultz, Pue Invited to Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Selection Camp

Published on July 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Regina Pats News Release







Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats are proud to announce that forwards Maddox Schultz and Liam Pue have been named to Hockey Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team selection camp ahead of the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, which will be held Aug. 3-9 in Edmonton, Alta.

Schultz and Pue are among the 27 players invited to camp and are the only two 2010-born players selected to attend.

Schultz, 16, enjoyed a standout rookie campaign with the Pats in 2025-26, recording 29 points (15G-14A) in 34 games. The Regina product also dominated at the U18 level with the Regina Pat Canadians, posting 60 points (30G-30A) in 21 regular season games before helping lead the club to a SMAAAHL championship and Western Regional title with 20 points (12G-8A) in 11 playoff and regional games. Internationally, Schultz represented Canada at the 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, finishing with nine points (6G-3A) in five games.

Pue, 16, collected 16 points (6G-10A) in 34 games during his rookie season with the Pats. The Langley, B.C. product also starred alongside Schultz with the Regina Pat Canadians, registering 48 points (16G-32A) in 21 regular season contests before totaling 18 points (7G-11A) in 11 playoff and regional games en route to league and regional championships. Pue also represented Canada White at the 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, recording eight points (4G-4A) in five games.

Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Team selection camp will run from July 27 to Aug. 1 at NAIT Arena and Rogers Place in Edmonton. The camp roster includes three goaltenders, nine defencemen and 15 forwards.

As part of camp, Canada will face Sweden on July 30 before taking on Czechia on Aug. 1 in pre-tournament action. The final roster for the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup will be announced prior to the tournament.

Of the 27 players invited, 25 represented Canada Red or Canada White at the 2025 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, one won a bronze medal at the 2025 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and one competed for Canada at the 2026 IIHF U18 Men's World Championship.

Canada opens the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup against Switzerland on Aug. 3 before facing Slovakia on Aug. 4 and Sweden on Aug. 5 to conclude the preliminary round. The tournament wraps up with the medal games on Aug. 8.







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