Oaten Named to Canada's National Men's Summer Under-18 Training Camp

Published on July 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced that 2009-born goaltender Leif Oaten has been named by Hockey Canada to the Canadian National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Training Camp for the upcoming 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Oaten, 16, was originally drafted by the Hurricanes in the third-round (58th overall) in the 2024 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft. The Calgary, Alberta, product recorded a 6-19-2-0 record with a 4.23 goals-against average and a .876 save percentage with one shutout in 31 regular season games during his rookie season in 2025-2026. Prior to joining the'Canes, Oaten appeared in 19 regular season games during the 2024-2025 season with the Edge Hockey Academy posted a record of 11-7-1 with a 2.42 GAA and a .922 SV% with two shutouts.

The 6'3, 194-pound netminder has represented Canada previously in his career attending the 2025 U17 World Challenge where he helped Canada Red capture the Gold Medal in Truro, Nova Scotia. Oaten appeared in four games for the gold medallists posting a 2.95 GAA and a .905 SV% and was named one of the tournament all-stars. He also was named to the preliminary roster for Canada prior to the 2026 IIHF World Under-18 Championships in May.

Oaten is one of three goaltenders named to the Summer Under-18 Team Training Camp. He is also one of 11 WHL players named of the 27 players that will attend the camp. The 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup will take place at Rogers Place from August 3rd until 9th.

Season Tickets for the 2026-2027 season, which will mark the Hurricanes 40th Anniversary season in Lethbridge, are now on sale. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team's website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026

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