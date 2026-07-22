11 WHLers Named to Canada's National Under-18 Training Camp Ahead of 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Published on July 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Eleven WHL skaters will battle to represent Canada at the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Seven forwards, three defencemen and one goaltender have been named to Hockey Canada's 27-man roster for its National Men's Summer Under-18 Training Camp, which runs from July 27- August 1 in Edmonton.

Projected top 2027 NHL Draft pick Landon DuPont is set to appear at the tournament for a second straight year after claiming bronze with Canada in 2025.

The WHL's first exceptional-status blueliner is coming off a stellar season that saw him help the Everett Silvertips capture the Ed Chynoweth Cup for the first time in franchise history, while being named a finalist for WHL Defenceman of the Year and logging 73 points (18G-55A) and a +59 rating.

DuPont recently squared off against another elite rearguard, 2024 WHL second-overall pick Brock Cripps, and the Prince Albert Raiders in the 2026 WHL Championship Series.

Cripps posted 37 points (6G-31A) in his rookie campaign in Hockeytown North and was named a finalist for WHL Rookie of the Year.

Boston Tait, a 6-foot-1, 166-pound defender from Estevan, Saskatchewan, rounds out the WHL defensive contingent after nabbing 23 points (5G-18A) in his first full season with the Wenatchee Wild after being selected with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

For the trivia fans, Tait is the first WHL Draft pick in Wenatchee's history.

Up front, a formidable forward group includes a pair of standout 2010-born players in Maddox Schultz and Liam Pue of the Regina Pats.

Through the Western Canadian Development Model, the duo played 34 games with the Pats in 2025-26 as 15-year-olds, with Schultz, the 2025 WHL first-overall pick, potting 29 points (15G-14A) and Pue, who went third overall, adding 16 points (6G-10A).

Brock England put the U.S. Division on notice with 21 goals (including two game-winners and a pair of shorthanded goals) and 51 points as a rookie centreman for the Seattle Thunderbirds.

2024 fourth-overall pick Ben Harvey found his footing alongside Cripps in Prince Albert, racking up 27 points (14G-13A) in 45 games, highlighted by his first WHL hat trick.

On Vancouver Island, 2024 18th overall pick Ludovic Perreault tallied 36 points (20G-16A) and didn't miss a single game for the upstart Victoria Royals.

Brandon Wheat Kings forward Chase Surkan (2024, 14th overall) also hit the 20-goal mark in a 38-point run, while Edmonton Oil Kings centreman Kayden Stroeder notched 32 points (13G-19A) in his first full season of major junior after being chosen with the fifth overall pick back in 2024.

Between the pipes, Leif Oaten faced plenty of rubber in his first season with the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The 2024 third-round pick went 6-19-2-0 with the rebuilding club, posting a 4.23 goals-against average, an .876 save percentage and a 21-save shutout, while facing an average of 30.5 shots per game.

The WHL leads all CHL member leagues with 11 invited players.

The Ontario Hockey League is a close second with 10 invitees, while the QMJHL will send six skaters, including projected top 2027 NHL Draft pick Alexis Joseph.

"This is a talented and well-rounded group of young players," Hockey Canada Program of Excellence General Manager and former WHL executive Alan Millar said. "Our staff have worked tirelessly to identify a roster that we believe gives us the best chance to be successful on home ice. We look forward to gathering in Edmonton next week to continue our preparations for the tournament, and for the opportunity to get Canada back on top of the podium in front of Canadian fans in August."

On the bench, 2026 WHL Coach of the Year finalist Ryan McDonald (Prince Albert Raiders / Prince Albert, Sask.) has been tapped as an assistant coach, along with Kyle Chipchura (Edmonton Oil Kings /Westlock, Alta.) and goaltending coach Jeff Harvey (St. Albert, Alta. / Saskatoon Blades).

Training camp will take place at NAIT Arena and Rogers Place, home of the Edmonton Oilers and Oil Kings, and will include a scrimmage against Sweden on July 30 and a pre-tournament match against Czechia on August 1.

Canada will chase a return to gold when it opens the 2026 Hlinka Gretzky Cup against Switzerland on Aug. 3 at 5 p.m. MT.

The tournament will wrap with medal games on August 8.

2026 Hockey Canada National Under-18 Development Camp- WHL Roster

Last name First name WHL Club Hometown Height Weight Position

Oaten Leif Lethbridge Calgary, Alta. 6'3 194 G

Cripps Brock Prince Albert Victoria, B.C. 5'10 160 D

DuPont Landon Everett Calgary, Alta. 5'11 185 D

Tait Boston Wenatchee Estevan, Sask. 6'2 183 D

England Brock Seattle Red Deer, Alta. 5'11 174 F

Harvey Ben Prince Albert Edmonton, Alta. 5'11 183 F

Perreault Ludovic Victoria Winnipeg, Man. 5'9 161 F

Pue Liam Regina Langley, B.C. 6'2 176 F

Schultz Maddox Regina Regina, Sask. 5'10 181 F

Surkan Chase Brandon Regina, Sask. 5'8 168 F

Stroeder Kayden Edmonton Saskatoon, Sask. 5'10 150 F







Western Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026

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