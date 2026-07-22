Wheat Kings Forward Surkan Invited to Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp

Published on July 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







For the fifth consecutive season, a Brandon Wheat King will have a chance to represent Canada on the international stage as part of one of the toughest Canadian teams to make.

Forward Chase Surkan was named to the 27-man roster for Canada's camp ahead of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton. The 17-year-old forward led all Wheat Kings rookies, and was among the highest scorers named to Canada's camp, with 20 goals and 38 points in just 45 games.

Despite being one of the Wheat Kings' youngest players last season, Surkan quickly established himself as one of the team's most important weapons. He led the team with 13 power play goals, and picked up a pair of hat tricks, one of which came in his hometown of Regina in a win over the Pats. Surkan was also twice named the WHL's rookie of the week.

His rookie season featured international highlights as well. After ripping up the scoresheet at Canada's U17 summer camp, Surkan was named to Team Canada Red for the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. With seven points in just five games, he helped lead the team to a gold medal in his first representation of Canada on the world stage.

The Wheat Kings have sent players to the Hlinka Gretzky Cup camp every year since Canada resumed sending players to the event following the COVID-19 pandemic. Last season, Jaxon Jacobson and Gio Pantelas were both named to the camp roster.

Canada's camp will run from July 27 to August 2, with two exhibition games on the schedule against Sweden and Czechia. The tournament runs from August 3 to August 8.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026

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