Hurricanes Name Barclay Parneta General Manager

Published on July 22, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced that Barclay Parneta has been named the club's General Manager of Hockey Operations, signing a multi-year contract.

"We are pleased to officially announce Barclay Parneta as General Manager of the Lethbridge Hurricanes, " said Hurricanes President of the Board of Directors, Doug Paisley. "Barclay's familiarity with the organization and the club's hockey operations provided valuable continuity when he assumed the Interim General Manager duties in January. Over the past six months, he has demonstrated his ability to work effectively with player agents and fellow league general managers to sign prospects and complete trades that has strengthened the team."

Parneta, 55, was originally hired by the Hurricanes as a Senior Advisor in September of 2025 before he assumed Interim General Manager duties in January of 2026. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, product has been instrumental in moving the Hurricanes organization forward with the signings of key players like Dayne Beuker, Logan Stuart, Jake Stuart and others in preparation for the 2026-2027 regular season.

"I would like to thank the Board of Directors for the opportunity to serve as General Manager of the Lethbridge Hurricanes, " said Parneta. "I appreciate the confidence they have shown in me, and I look forward to continuing the work we have started together since I was named Interim General Manager in January."

Prior to his time with the 'Canes, Parneta served as the General Manager of the Vancouver Giants for seven seasons from 2018 until 2025.

In his time with the Giants, Parneta helped lead Vancouver to the WHL's post -season in all five years in which the playoffs were held, highlighted by a Western Conference Championship in 2019 before falling in Game 7 overtime in the WHL Championship Series to the Prince Albert Raiders. In his seven campaigns with Vancouver, Parneta amassed a regular season record of 210-178-29-7 while capturing the 2018-2019 BC Division title.

Before joining the Giants as General Manager, Parneta spent parts of 18 seasons with the Tri-City Americans in two stints holding roles of Development Coach, Scout, Head Scout and Assistant General Manager. He also served as an Amateur Scout for the St. Louis Blues for five years from 2003 to 2008 along with three years with the Phoenix Coyotes from 2007 to 2010 before returning to the Americans as a Development Coach and Head Scout.

"I want to thank my family, and especially my wife, for her unwavering support throughout my career, " added Parneta. "I would also like to thank Pete Anholt for bringing me into the Hurricanes organization. Finally, I want to thank our fans and the Lethbridge community. The support this team receives is something our players and staff never take for granted. We are committed to building a team that competes the right way, represents the city with price, and gives our fans something to be proud of every time we take to the ice."

Internationally, Parneta has represented Canada at various levels including leading Team Canada White as the General Manager to a Gold Medal at the 2024 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. He served also served as the Management Lead for Team Canada Red at the 2023 U17 tournament while also serving on the Hockey Canada Advisory Committee between 2018 and 2025 for the U17, U18 and U20 levels.

As a player, Parneta appeared in three WHL games with the Seattle Thunderbirds during the 1986-1987 season going pointless. He spent three season from 1987 to 1990 in the British Columbia Hockey League with the Abbotsford Falcons, Chilliwack Eagles and Ladner Penguins amassing 76 points (37g-39a) along with 313 penalty minutes in 123 regular season games.

"Barclay brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong reputation as both a scout and a general manager in the WHL, " added Paisley. "His leadership, communication skill and experience will provide continuity while supporting a positive, well- structured environment for our players, families and staff moving forward."

The Hurricanes will open their 2026 Training Camp on Thursday, August 27th at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena before commencing the 2026 Pre-Season Schedule on Tuesday, September 1st at 7:00pm when they welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers in the first of a four-game exhibition schedule. The'Canes will open the 2026-2027 regular season on Friday, September 18th when they host the Tigers at 7:00pm in the Dairy Queen Home Opener.

Season Tickets for the 2026-2027 season, which will mark the Hurricanes 40th Anniversary season in Lethbridge, are now on sale. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Contact: Dustin Forbes | Broadcast & Communications Manager | dustin@lethbridgehurricanes.com | 778.987.9392







Western Hockey League Stories from July 22, 2026

Hurricanes Name Barclay Parneta General Manager - Lethbridge Hurricanes

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