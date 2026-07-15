Hurricanes Acquire Picks for Filip Novak

Published on July 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced they have acquired a third-round draft pick in the 2028 and a third-round round draft pick in the 2030 Western Hockey League Prospects Draft from the Victoria Royals in exchange for the WHL rights to 2008-born import forward Filip Novak.

Novak, 18, was originally selected by the Hurricanes in the first-round (52nd overall) in the 2025 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft. The Chomotuv, Czechia, product spent the 2025-2026 season with HC Sparta U20 team amassing 35 points (11g-24a) along with 60 penalty minutes in 28 regular season games. He added four assists in 11 games with HC Stadion Litomerice in the Czechia2 league before collecting six points (4g-2a) and four penalty minutes in 10 post-season games.

The 6'1, 198-pound forward was selected in the seventh-round (206th overall) by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Season Tickets for the 2026-2027 season, which will mark the Hurricanes 40th Anniversary season in Lethbridge, are now on sale. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team's website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2026

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