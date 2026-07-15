Vees Acquire Gio Pantelas from Wheat Kings

Published on July 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







PENTICTON, BC - The Penticton Vees announced today the acquisition of 2008-born defenceman Gio Pantelas from the Brandon Wheat Kings. In return, the Vees send Brandon the player rights of 2010-born forward Carter Morris along with a 2028 3rd round draft pick and a 2029 1st round draft pick.

Pantelas was a 5th round pick of the Los Angeles Kings in the 2026 draft. He registered six goals and 37 points for the Wheat Kings this past season. In total the native of Laval, QC skated in 130 regular season games for Brandon along with nine playoff contests.

As a youth, Pantelas played for Okanagan Hockey Academy and Rink Kelowna of the CSSHL at the U15, U16 and U18 levels.

"Gio is an elite defenceman that will be one of the top shut defenders in the WHL this season," said Vees head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson. "His ability to kill plays along with his smooth skating ability will enhance our transition game, leading to more offensive opportunities."

Pantelas stands at 6-FOOT-2 and 214 lbs. He has represented Canada at the U17 level and was a member of the Canadian 2025-26 Hlinka-Gretzky Cup team, winning a bronze medal.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2026

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