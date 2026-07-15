Tigers Sign Drott to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on July 15, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers are proud to announce the signing of 2007-born forward Arvid Drott to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"We're excited to welcome Arvid to the Tigers. He's a powerful skater with speed and strength to create separation." said Assistant General Manager Bobby Fox. "He brings skill and jam to his game, plays hard, and is effective along the walls and in puck battles. His puck protection, touch, and instincts around the net will make him a valuable addition to our group"

The Stockholm, Sweden native was drafted with the 59th overall pick of the 2026 CHL Import Draft. He was also selected by the Florida Panthers in the sixth round (192nd overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Drott has performed great over his past two seasons with Djurgårdens IF U20 posting 25 points in 28 games in 2025-26 and 36 points in 40 games in 2024-25. The 6-foot right winger has also represented Sweden on the national level, winning a Bronze Medal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, A Silver Medal at the World Junior A Challenge, the U18 Men's World Challenge, and the Swedish TV-Pucken tournament.

The Tigers are excited to welcome Arvid to the organization and look forward to his continued development as part of Medicine Hat's growing core of young talent.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.