Tigers Sign Marto to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on July 16, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers are proud to announce the signing of 2009-born forward Nolan Marto to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"Nolan brings a lot of qualities we value in a forward. He has a natural goal-scoring touch, knows how to finish, and uses his straight-line speed to create offense." said Assistant General Manager Bobby Fox. "He's competitive, smart, strong in possession, and committed to playing the right way in all three zones. We believe his skill set and two-way approach will fit our identity very well."

The 5-foot-8 forward was drafted in the second round (38th overall) of the 2024 U.S. Priority Draft. Marto had a fantastic 2025-26 season with Grand Forks Central High scoring 22 goals and 52 points in 27 games. Just one season prior, Marto totalled 126 points in 50 games with Grand Forks Bantam AA.

The Tigers are excited to welcome Nolan to the organization and look forward to his continued development as part of Medicine Hat's growing core of young talent.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2026

Tigers Sign Marto to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Medicine Hat Tigers

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