Tigers Sign Meyer to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement

Published on July 3, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers are proud to announce the signing of 2010-born goaltender Ben Meyer (Regina, SK) to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

"We're excited to officially welcome Ben to the Medicine Hat Tigers organization. Ben is an athletic goalie who brings excellent quickness, strong lateral movement, and good hands. He competes hard on pucks, tracks the play well, and has shown the ability to make big saves in key moments." said Assistant General Manage Bobby Fox. "We're looking forward to seeing him continue to develop in our program."

The 5-foot-11 goalie was drafted 78th overall in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft. He had a fantastic 2025-26 campaign with the Regina Pat Canadians U18 AAA team. He went 19-1-2 in 23 games with a 2.11 GAA and a .912 save percentage. He also helped lead the Pat Canadians to the Bronze medal at the Telus Cup (Men's U18 National Club Championship).

The Tigers are excited to welcome Ben to the organization and look forward to his continued development as part of Medicine Hat's growing core of young talent.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2026

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