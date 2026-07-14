Meyer Invited to Team Canada U17 Development Camp

Published on July 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - Hockey Canada has invited 80 players to participate in Canada's under-17 development camp. Tigers prospect, Ben Meyer, was one of eight goaltenders invited.

The development camp is set for July 17-21 at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex in Oakville, Ontario.

Following camp, players will continue to be evaluated through the beginning of the 2026-27 season before the Canada Red and Canada White rosters are named ahead of the 2026 U17 World Challenge, scheduled for November 1-7 in Oakville.

Meyer posted a 19-1-2 record with a 2.11 goals against average and a .922 save percentage in 23 games with the Regina Pat Canadians U18 AAA during the 2025-26 season. The 5-foot-11 goaltender helped his team to a league championship and a bronze medal at the 2026 Telus Cup.

The Tigers announced that Meyer signed a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club on July 3, 2026. He was drafted 78th overall in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026

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