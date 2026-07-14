Three Blazers to Attend Hockey Canada Under-17 Camp
Published on July 14, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kamloops Blazers News Release
Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have three players that will attend Hockey Canada's National Under-17 Development Camp July 17-21 at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex in Oakville, Ontario.
Defenseman Mateo Ferreira, forwards Teagen Bouchard and Brady Ondrus are among 29 WHL-drafted players that will attend the camp. All three players were selected by the Blazers in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft and have signed with the hockey club.
Ferreira played the 2025-2026 season with the Winnipeg Bruins U18 AAA team where he posted 13 goals, 40 assists and 53 points in 45 games.
Bouchard and Ondrus played together during the 2025-2026 season with the Northern Alberta Xtreme U18 Prep team. Bouchard had 17 goals, 18 assists for 35 points in 25 games and Ondrus posted 9 goals, 27 assists for 36 points in 30 games.
For ticketing information, please contact Missy, Jim or Stacy at 250-828-1144 or by email at mcederholm@blazerhockey.com, jchoppen@blazerhockey.com or skeen@blazerhockey.com.
Western Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2026
- Three Blazers to Attend Hockey Canada Under-17 Camp - Kamloops Blazers
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- Three Oil Kings Prospects Named to World Under-17 Challenge Camp - Edmonton Oil Kings
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