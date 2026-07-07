Kamloops Blazers Sign 2010-Born Forward Evan Zachgo

Published on July 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Kamloops Blazers News Release







Kamloops, BC - The Kamloops Blazers have signed 2010-born forward Evan Zachgo to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement. Zachgo was listed by the Blazers in May of 2026 and recently attended the hockey club's development camp.

Zachgo is from Delta Junction, Alaska and stands at 5'11" and 170lbs. He played last season with the Sioux Falls Power 15U team. In 65 games, he led his team in scoring with 35 goals, 42 assists and 77 points.

"We would like to congratulate Evan and his family on signing with the Kamloops Blazers," said General Manager / Head Coach, Shaun Clouston. "We are excited to be a part of Evan's development in the coming seasons."

Zachgo is the sixth player from the 2010-born age group to sign with the Blazers. He joins defensemen Mateo Ferreira and Chase Gill and forwards Teagen Bouchard, Brady Ondrus and Collin Kim.

The Blazers have now signed five US born players in the 2009 and 2010 age groups.

For ticketing information, please contact Missy, Jim or Stacy at 250-828-1144 or by email at mcederholm@blazerhockey.com, jchoppen@blazerhockey.com or skeen@blazerhockey.com.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2026

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