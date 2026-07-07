Wheat Kings Add Aaron Rome to Coaching Staff

Published on July 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Brandon Wheat Kings News Release







BRANDON, Man. - The Brandon Wheat Kings are proud to announce the hiring of Aaron Rome as Assistant Coach.

A product of Nesbitt, Manitoba, just south of Brandon, Rome played more than 300 games on the blue line in the Western Hockey League with Saskatoon, Kootenay, Swift Current and Moose Jaw, earning WHL East Second All-Star Team honours in 2003-04 before the Los Angeles Kings selected him in the fourth round, 104th overall, of the 2002 NHL Entry Draft.

Over an 11-year professional career, Rome appeared in 226 NHL games with the Anaheim Ducks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks and Dallas Stars, and was part of Anaheim's 2007 Stanley Cup championship organization. A steady, hard-nosed defenceman, he built his career on strong positioning, physical play and a team-first approach.

"Aaron is a great addition to our coaching staff," said Head Coach and General Manager Marty Murray. "Aaron will work closely with our D on an everyday basis, both on and off the ice. Aaron played the position at the highest level, has coaching experience and will be a valuable asset to our group."

Rome is a familiar face within the organization. He previously spent three seasons as a skills coach with the Wheat Kings and currently serves as Head Coach of the Brandon Wheat Kings U17 AAA program, where he has helped develop many of the region's top young players.

"Aaron has been part of the Wheat Kings family for years, and we've seen firsthand the impact he has on up and coming defenseman," said Wheat Kings owner Jared Jacobson. "Adding someone who has played the game at the highest level and knows our program inside and out makes our staff stronger. We're excited to have him behind our bench."

Rome and his wife Adrianne make their home in Brandon with their two children, Grayson and Logan.

Rome joins the Wheat Kings coaching staff ahead of the 2026-27 WHL season.







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