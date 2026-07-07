Vees Sign Noel Pakarinen

Published on July 7, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







The Penticton Vees announced today the signing of 2008-born Finnish forward Noel Pakarinen to a Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Pakarinen was born in Palo Alto, CA but grew up in Espoo, Finland where he played his youth hockey. Last season, in 31 games with Kiekko-Espoo U20, Pakarien registered 13 goals and 17 assists as a 17-year-old.

Previous to joining the Kiekko-Espoo U20 program Pakarinen notched 25 goals and 33 assists in 41 games played with the U18 program. Internationally Pakarinen has represented Finland at the U16, U17 and U18 level.

"Noel is a player we felt strongly about because of how much he impacts the game away from the puck," said Vees director of scouting Adam Sergerie. "He competes hard for inside ice, finishes his checks, and takes real pride in his defensive detail. What stood out to us is that he doesn't just kill plays, he can turn those stops into quick transitions and extend possession.

"He is very skilled with the puck on his stick and inside puck protection. His ability to make plays under pressure is outstanding. We see him as a very important player to build around and Vees fans should be excited to watch him next season."

Pakariene stands at 6-FOOT-2 and 198 lbs. The Vees selected him in the 2nd Round of the CHL Import Draft, with their 88th overall selection. He was also drafted by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 7th Round back on June 27.







Western Hockey League Stories from July 7, 2026

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