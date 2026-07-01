Vees Sign Whitaker Rewertz

Published on June 30, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







PENTICTON, BC - The Penticton Vees announced today the signing of 2009-born American defenceman Whitaker Rewertz to a Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreement.

The Hibbing, MN native played 48 games split between Team TBS Transportation of the UMHSEHL and Hibbing/Chisholm High last season picking up a total of 27 goals and 63 points.

In two seasons at Hibbing/Chisholm High, Rewertz has registered 73 points in 60 games played. He will return to his high school program once their season begins and then re-join the Vees following the high school season's conclusion.

"Whitaker Rewertz is an explosive, dynamic skater and a heady puck mover who can break pucks out with his feet or tape-to-tape with a pass," said Vees director of scouting Adam Sergerie. "He's excellent at staying connected to the play with and without the puck, kills rushes early with his forward skating, and has a good defensive stick. We're excited to have him in our organization, and Vees fans are going to really enjoy watching him play."

Rewertz stands at 5-FOOT-10 and 161 lbs. The 16-year-old played in the USA S16 Tournament last year for Team Grey alongside fellow Penticton Vee Brooks DeMars.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2026

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