Vees Sign Ronan Buckberger

Published on June 17, 2026 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Penticton Vees News Release







PENTICTON, BC - The Penticton Vees announced today the signing of 2006-born Canadian defenceman Ronan Buckberger. The 20-year-old will be out until early 2027 while he recovers from an injury sustained last season.

The Saskatoon, SK native suited up in 44 games for the Madison Capitals of the USHL last season picking up seven goals and 18 assists, his second season with Madison.

Prior to joining the Capitals, Buckberger spent time with the Alberni Valley Bulldogs of the BCHL and the Nipawin Hawks of the SJHL. He also played in the 2022-23 Circle K Classic tournament in Calgary as a member of the Saskatoon Contacts U18 AAA team registering one goal and five assists in four games.

"Ronan is a veteran two-way Defender that has the ability to run a power play," said Vees head coach and general manager Fred Harbinson. "He is going to need time to recover from his injury but will be a great addition in the second half of the season."

Buckberger stands at 5-FOOT-11 and 185 lbs. He played in the World Jr. A Challenge for Team Canada West in 2023-24 where he potted two goals in six games played contributing to a Gold Medal.







Western Hockey League Stories from June 17, 2026

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